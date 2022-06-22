“I exploit you, still you love me. I tell you one and one makes three. Oh, I’m the cult of personality,” — Living Colour, “Cult of Personality.” (1988)
I rarely use song lyrics in columns or editorials. That’s not to say it’s wrong. Like most things I refrain from doing, it has more to do with my own insecurities. It reminds me of scribbling lyrics on my notebook covers in high school, thinking at the time it was very cool and later concluding it was just as teen-angsty and shallow as yelling “No one understands me!” at one’s parents.
But the guitar hook and lyrics from “Cult of Personality,” the debut single from the criminally underrated band Living Colour, released in the summer of 1988, have been in my head a lot lately. It’s hard not to think of the phenomenon discussed in the song — following a charismatic leader no matter where they lead — in light of everything coming out of the hearings from the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and former president Donald Trump’s desperation to cling to power.
A “Big Lie,” repeated over and over without the slightest proof, prompted attorneys general to file lawsuits against swing states that went against Trump. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney at the time, and his band of merry morons traversed the country filing frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit, knowing it was all without merit but trying to create enough doubt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
Trump whipped up the anger among his fervent base. He turned them against ordinary poll workers and election officials. None of it made any sense. None of it was based in reality. Trump, Giuliani and others knew that. But they plowed ahead, because they knew millions of people would believe anything they said.
Those people were exploited. They were told one and one made three. And for as many people who have realized they were “useful idiots” (a term used by one committee witness who was drafted by Trump’s team to pose as a fake elector), for as many who have realized there is no Q, for as many that realized the horror of Jan. 6 for what it was, there are still millions and millions of Americans who either refuse to see the truth or don’t care. Trump is all that matters.
As sad as it is, the conspiracy theories, the lies, the rancor of a deranged failure of a shallow man, they’re the only things some people are living for.
The fact that 147 congressional Republicans, reconvening with their colleagues after Trump had turned the mob loose on them with the intent of disrupting the transfer of power through whatever violent means necessary, still voted against certifying Electoral College votes (Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., included) shows how warped the cult of personality around Trump had become.
Consider also that Trump said he would go to the Capitol with the mob, but then ducked out and watched the carnage on television. “I exploit you, still you love me,” applies to officeholders who were hunted and members of the mob left facing criminal charges — although some of the latter have come to an epiphany on just how badly they were misled and used.
If so few people are going to change their minds, why have these hearings?
It sounds corny, but, first and foremost, it’s the right thing to do. More and more information is coming out about how coordinated this effort to hang onto power was, and it’s not just about what happened on Jan. 6. Fake electors? Fake state ballots? It would appear, post-election, Trump was doing everything he was claiming had been done to him. The difference? There’s evidence against Trump and his team. Lots of it. And they had help. Maybe the reason so few Republican legislators wanted to participate in a committee on Jan.6 is because they were worried their names might come up.
Just ask Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who has now been implicated in trying to get fake electoral ballots to former vice president Mike Pence (one of the few Republicans on Jan. 6 who did his job). Or you can try to ask him, anyway. Johnson was so petrified after his name came out that he faked being on a phone call yesterday when reporters tried to ask him questions, even when one reporter said he could see the cellphone screen was blank. When you’ve gone all in on a Big Lie, might as well practice what you’ve preached. Up is down, black is white. The phone is off, but I’m on the phone.
Crimes might have been committed at the highest levels of government, and that must be explored, regardless of whether most GOP officeholders or millions of Americans would rather move on. It keeps going until people are held accountable for what they did. And if they’re not, brace for living in a full post-truth, post-democratic United States.
As Living Colour frontman Corey Glover belted in the closing lines of that incredible song, “You gave me fortune, you gave me fame. You gave me power in your god’s name. I’m every person you need to be. I’m the cult of personality.”