April 15 used to be a dreaded day on the calendar for most Americans, including reporters.

It was the last day to postmark tax returns without a penalty, which meant tax day stories for news outlets. If you’re unfamiliar with this faded tradition, congratulations, you’re young. I’ll explain. Consider that, for everything that divides us, we are generally a nation of procrastinators. So, for decades, April 15 was the U.S. Postal Service’s Helm’s Deep as post offices were under siege.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

