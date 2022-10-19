April 15 used to be a dreaded day on the calendar for most Americans, including reporters.
It was the last day to postmark tax returns without a penalty, which meant tax day stories for news outlets. If you’re unfamiliar with this faded tradition, congratulations, you’re young. I’ll explain. Consider that, for everything that divides us, we are generally a nation of procrastinators. So, for decades, April 15 was the U.S. Postal Service’s Helm’s Deep as post offices were under siege.
No one wanted to be there, least of all local reporters who were sent annually to crowded post offices to conduct “man on the street” interviews. If that sounds useless, it’s because it was.
The only good tax day interview is fictional, courtesy of intrepid reporter Kent Brockman. In a chaotic post office, he approaches a character in line, Krusty the Clown, asking “Sir, why did you wait until the last minute to pay your taxes?”
“Because I’m an idiot. Happy?” Krusty venomously replies.
It always seemed to me that was the response we were looking for, or at least trying to imply through shame. It was weird. You don’t see tax day stories much anymore. Most people file their taxes online. There is nothing to mourn here.
While tax day was anchored to an event, the purer version of a man on the street story, going out of the newsroom to ask random people their opinion on breaking news or a topic of debate, might’ve been worse at times. It wasn’t that I thought people didn’t have anything good to say, or that it was somehow beneath me or pointless. I simply didn’t like bothering people who were working, or out to eat or shop or spending time with friends and family. I felt like I was intruding.
Now, some people were great at man on the street stuff and didn’t care who they bugged. Even so, the overall concept of what you’re getting can be flawed. This was explored brilliantly by journalist Elise Czajkowski a few years back in an article for Medium. The man on the street is intended to get local flavor for a bigger story or trend. Not only do most reporters feel uncomfortable approaching strangers for their opinion on some of these things, Czajkowski notes, but those approached become hyper aware of how they might be perceived. As Czajkowski puts it:
“Man on the street interviews are predicated on the idea that asking randomly chosen people their opinions will yield their true, unbiased selves and perspectives. But for the person on the street, it’s less of a friendly exploration of ideas and more of a pop quiz. And with that comes the feeling that there are right and wrong answers.”
Czajkowski says she can’t recall any impactful insights or significant results from any man on the street story she’d ever done.
I can only recall one. On Sunday evening, Oct. 7, 2001, I was asked to go out and get local comments about the U.S. and a coalition of allies launching the first airstrikes on Afghanistan, whose Taliban rulers were believed to be harboring Osama bin Laden. It was the first action in what would become a 20-year war sparked by the 9/11 terrorist attacks bin Laden orchestrated.
As a Catholic, I’m free Sunday evenings, but I knew many protestant churches were having services, so that’s where I went. As the services let out, I asked people what they thought.
This was less than a month after the worst terrorist attack on American soil. Smartphones were a few years off and no one who had been in church for the past hour had been around a TV. I was breaking the news to these folks and asking them what they thought. Sometimes, that’s a bad thing, because people might feel like they have to form an opinion on something they don’t really care or know much about. But the first military action in Afghanistan was a story made for a man on the street take. And the result wasn’t what you might expect.
Everyone I talked to supported military action in Afghanistan, but few were gung-ho about it. There was a lot of apprehension and worry about the world in which we were living. A few people became very emotional and shed a tear or two. There was a heaviness in the air. That, I believe, was worth capturing.
Of course, with constant news updates on phones and omnipresent social media, the man on the street is now antiquated. No one has to go looking for random takes on anything. Instead, you fend them off at the door with a baseball bat. People emboldened by digital anonymity are perhaps a little too true to themselves.
Still, would I rather be assigned a man on the street story about politics or be forced to spend an entire day on Twitter? If you’ve never done the former, it’s not as easy a call as you might think.