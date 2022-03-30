With a primary election just a tad over a month away, it’s officially election season in West Virginia again.
“Hooray!” said no one.
When you’ve been tracking elections at various levels as long as I have, you start to notice certain trends, usually in response to the political moment, that wax and wane with public sentiment.
One political class I’ve seen on the decline in recent years is that of what I call the business candidate. You know, the person who centers his or her campaign on some version of “I’ll run government like a business. I’ll get rid of the waste and inefficiencies. I’ll cut costs and, that way, we’ll never have to raise taxes to keep or increase services.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t any business moguls in office or running for office. In fact, the governor of this state is such a businessman that he hasn’t stopped running his businesses while he’s been in West Virginia’s highest elected office. Granted, a lot of that has had to do with court cases against his businesses, fines, legal settlements, etc. (Hey, you don’t have to be a good businessman to be elected.) Of course, Donald Trump started his presidential campaign touting his business acumen and ability to cut through government red tape, but that all evolved into something very different by the time the election came around.
In any event, even if a candidate is drawing on experience or success in the private sector in seeking public office, he or she tends to tout it a lot less these days.
I think one thing that’s difficult for the business candidate, especially reported billionaires like Justice, is the change in focus that public service puts on them. For most of their lives, they’ve been able to call themselves successful and savvy, or maybe allowed other people to call them that, and everyone has pretty much taken them at their word. But, once that person seeks or attains public office, there’s suddenly an interest in their tax returns, business dealings and networks.
People want to know about potential conflicts of interest. They want to know if someone is as successful as they claim. They want to know these things because it can be a strong indicator of how someone will govern. Look at Justice, or even Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and their fossil fuel connections, then look at how they’ve legislated on energy policy. There’s a strong correlation there.
Also, if you’ve gotten your way your entire life because of real or perceived success in the financial world, suddenly having to listen to people you wouldn’t otherwise talk to in a million years must be quite the challenge. That’s often one of the first things these types of politicians stop doing once they feel they can get away with it.
Another reason for the decline of the loud and proud business candidate might be that many of those candidates or office holders have since learned the private and public sector are incompatible in several ways.
Government works slowly, and much of that is by design. People who say they’ll fast-track something, such as environmental or business permitting, often wind up in court because that process is there to make sure laws are followed and citizens aren’t harmed through sloppy, hasty work.
That’s not to say there aren’t areas where government can or should be streamlined, but there’s rarely a magic solution that revolutionizes government efficiency. Even implementing positive changes to make government work better takes time. And cutting so-called waste or abuse or fraud can also wind up taking even longer and costing more than leaving it alone (recent attempts by various state legislatures, including West Virginia, to drug test people on public assistance, when the state, or taxpayer, ends up paying for the tests comes to mind).
Government, like a business, is oriented toward a bottom line — revenue vs. expenses — but how you get there is much different. Yes, you can look for places to cut, although that’s hard to do in West Virginia, where many government services are already underfunded and understaffed. In a business, you might be able to make some layoffs or raise costs, and, while that’s not ideal, it’s generally acceptable. It’s literally the cost of doing business. In government, cutting workers draws scrutiny, and raising taxes draws even more. Even cutting taxes is often viewed askance, as constituents want to know how and where that lost money will be recouped.
All of this could partly coincide with why so much legislation at the national and state level these days has to do with social issues. Even if social legislation is meaningless, politicians will jump on it if it has a chance of passing, or whip up fervent opposition for the same reason.
In 2022, it’s less about what you can say you’ve done and more about which political philosophy you adhere to, which is a natural result of the constant pushing of norms seen in West Virginia and across the country in recent years. It makes me miss the cocky, if not naive, business candidate, but I hope my previous experience holds, in that this, too, shall pass.