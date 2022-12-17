Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Day 1: I’ve awoken in a room that is also occupied by an elephant. It’s just staring at me. I’m not panicking, because this has happened before. All I need to do is rely on my past experience. Hold on, just how did I deal with this the last time it happened? Did I do nothing, pretending the elephant wasn’t there and it just left after awhile? Did I tell the elephant I understood it was a good pachyderm and that neither of us were to blame for the situation? Did I give it peanuts?

I can’t remember, but I’m willing to bet the elephant does. I’ll ask the elephant.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

