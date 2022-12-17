Day 1: I’ve awoken in a room that is also occupied by an elephant. It’s just staring at me. I’m not panicking, because this has happened before. All I need to do is rely on my past experience. Hold on, just how did I deal with this the last time it happened? Did I do nothing, pretending the elephant wasn’t there and it just left after awhile? Did I tell the elephant I understood it was a good pachyderm and that neither of us were to blame for the situation? Did I give it peanuts?
I can’t remember, but I’m willing to bet the elephant does. I’ll ask the elephant.
Day 2: I have learned (or recalled) that elephants might hear or even understand human language, but they don’t speak it. They also don’t appreciate anyone shaking their trunks as if it is a human hand. The severe trampling I received will surely keep me from repeating this mistake in the future. I never forget a thing ... or is that the elephant? I’ll ask the elephant.
Day 3: The elephant did not like my repeated line of inquiry, and I have suffered another trampling. Fortunately, my fingers are not broken and I can continue to keep this journal of events. I might be slightly concussed, so I must take care not to sully this important record with errors associated with head injuries, such as repeating myself. After all, I know more than most that it is of vital importance I do nothing that would undermine my credibility as a narrator, such as repeating myself.
Day 4: I notice something about the elephant. It appears different depending on the way the light hits it. Sometimes it appears white. Once it was pink. Most of the time, though, it is a standard, grayish-brown. I would question whether the elephant is real, had it not handed me more than one trampling. No, the elephant is certainly comprised of matter and has mass. That mass, when factored in with acceleration, equals force. I’ve known about Newton’s Second Law of Motion for ages, but, after being trampled, I surmise that not many people know how it actually feels. Or maybe they do, but they just haven’t said anything about it. If I recently awoke to find an elephant in the room and it’s not the first time this has happened to me, then, logically, it must happen to other people.
Addendum to Day 4: After it occurred to me that elephants in the room could be a common issue, I went online to see if there was any information, a guide or even a support group to help people with this problem. I also searched for elephant removal services.
Unfortunately, all I found on the internet was information on and pictures of elephants. Almost all of them are grayish-brown. I found out elephants that aren’t similar in hue to their herd are often trampled to death. Many leave the pack before this happens to find others more like themselves. There are even some that are more gray than brown, or more brown than gray, and they dislike each other. Some change their hue and switch packs. The pack wars are constant. What they don’t seem to realize is you can find hints of every hue in all of them.
This is fascinating. I feel like this information should help me with my current situation, but I’m simultaneously failing to figure out how.
Day 5: This is getting ridiculous. I shout at the elephant that neither of us asked for this (maybe the elephant did, but I don’t know and I’m not bringing it up). This isn’t my fault, nor the elephant’s fault, I insist. It just keeps staring at me. So, finally, I tell the pachyderm, either it needs to go or I do. I could swear the elephant smiles mockingly when I say this. We both know it’s blocking the door.
It’s color is changing again in the sunlight. Wait a minute, sunlight? There’s been a window in here the entire time and I didn’t even turn around to notice? Well, maybe if it isn’t too high off the ground, I can — huh, that’s odd. I’ve just caught my vague reflection in the glass of the window. My ears are bigger than I recall. Ditto for the nose that isn’t so much a nose but a grayish-brown extension of my face that looks like a tree trunk. It would appear I am an elephant.
I turn to the other elephant to ask where we can get some peanuts. It still doesn’t seem to understand me. Maybe it’s because I’m more brownish than grayish. Perhaps if I just continue asking questions ...