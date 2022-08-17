A few days ago, someone shared a “Saturday Night Live” sketch from 1994 on social media that I instantly recognized as a classic.
It’s called “Amazing Time Savers,” and it features Heather Locklear playing a sort of home shopping/live infomercial host. SNL cast member Mike Meyers plays a character selling his amazing product, a fast pasta maker. Behind the pair are a bank of telephones and operators standing by to take orders. The phones ring occasionally, but it’s background noise.
After a few minutes of corny banter, the first joke lands. Meyers suggests his pasta maker is easy to use and Locklear does a mock scoff in that infomercial host way, saying “Well, we’ve heard that before,” but concluding with, “Usually this easy-directions stuff is a big lie, like the Holocaust.”
The phones begin ringing so loud you can barely hear Locklear, who proceeds as if nothing has happened, while Meyers stares at the camera, stunned. The phone operators use exaggerated body language, showing they’re dealing with callers who are clearly upset.
Angry callers are put on the phone, but Locklear’s character is oblivious to their hostility. Her remarks continue, venturing into racial stereotypes.
Meyers slumps lower and lower. There is a lull in calls, and then the host makes another offensive remark, causing the phone banks to light up again until the sketch closes out.
Fast forward 11 years, and Meyers found himself in a similar situation, although this time it was life imitating art. He was paired with rapper Kanye West during a celebrity telethon to raise funds for the American Red Cross in response to Hurricane Katrina. Meyers, in a sobering tone, listed off some of the facts about the devastation that was still occurring and how badly funds were needed. When it was West’s turn to speak, he appeared to go off script, spiraling and, in his last line, seeming to imply National Guard troops sent to New Orleans were authorized to kill minorities.
Back to Meyers, now clearly shaken, who continued to read his part, then back to West, who, infamously, said “George Bush does not care about Black people.” Meyers’ eyes go wide and, before West can say anything else, the cameras cut away.
Not long after, West was on SNL. He did a bit where he was wandering through the studio, and bumps into Meyers, who was no longer on the show but made cameos here and there. West asks Meyers if he remembers doing the Red Cross spot together, and Meyers says he does, noting he’s received a lot of calls about it, “mostly from the FBI.”
This was in an era when West could poke fun at himself and jokingly acknowledge, no matter what anyone thought of then-President Bush, a Red Cross telethon raising money as New Orleans sank might not’ve been the best platform to air such weighty criticism.
Those boundaries around our discourse, if not severely eroded, don’t really exist anymore.
In 2018, West sat down in the Oval Office for a formal meeting with then-President Donald Trump. West babbled in a stream of consciousness manner for 10 minutes, during which he touched on everything from the future of air travel to diagnoses of his mental health. It was a bizarre scene — it’s not like Trump is the best stabilizing agent in a conversation — but it perfectly reflected these bizarre times when self-awareness is almost a quaint, forgotten notion.
“Amazing Time Savers,” aired nearly 30 years ago, in an era when conspiracy theorists were dismissed almost universally. If someone tried to engage you in conversation on something like that, you’d be caught almost completely off guard. Once you got your bearings, you’d be eyeing any and all exits.
That conversation would still be uncomfortable today but, odds are, the person engaging you would feel much more validated and rooted in their beliefs, thanks to modern politics, affirmation from whatever online community they’re part of and the volumes of disinformation they’ve consumed.
If Locklear’s character were real in 1994, she’d have been fired and never seen on television again.
Today, if Locklear’s character were fired, she’d have a book deal, a podcast and maybe even a cable TV slot lined up after public uproar about her being “canceled.” Indeed, you can find people uttering atrocious untruths every day on shady cable news outlets and conspiracy websites.
The American populace is in a perpetual state of shock and reaction. It doesn’t matter how many times it happens, there’s always something more stunning around the corner. Meanwhile, for many of us, our social navigation tools and contextual guidelines have become less and less relevant or useful.
We’re Mike Meyers, looking around with eyes wide, wondering what we’ve stumbled upon and the best way to leave the room. We didn’t ask to get sucked into whatever’s going on around us and we’re not sure how to deal with it. But it’s happening. Unfortunately, no witty ending punctuated with applause and a commercial break is forthcoming.