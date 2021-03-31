I was never much of an April Fools’ guy.
In a former life, though, I used to enjoy office pranks. I was no Jim Halpert (or Tim Canterbury, for you Anglophiles), but when I was much younger — we’re talking 20 years younger — I wasted all kinds of time and energy trying to pull off a good practical joke.
I think it all stemmed from one of the first complaint calls I ever fielded as a reporter. I was on the phone with a reader who was incensed about a supposed mistake in a story. The caller insisted that a man who had kicked another man during a bar brawl was not wearing cowboy boots, but Georgia boots.
“This person has got to be screwing with me,” I thought as I chuckled some on the phone. I might have even asked them if that’s what was happening. Rookie mistake.
As the now particularly angry party put it, cowboy boots have a pointed tip, whereas Georgia boots do not. Therefore, kicking someone on the ground with cowboy boots was potentially more malicious. I was 22. This was my first week on the job at the first newspaper I ever worked for. I pondered what I had gotten myself into.
At my next stop, I came up with a ritual for whenever a new reporter came aboard. In their first few weeks, new hires were typically assigned to things like fairs and parades — the softball stuff we’d all had to do at some point. Those types of stories were innocuous and not something a newbie would approach with any apprehension.
I’d have a friend of mine comb the paper for the most innocent thing a new person had written, and then call them up and complain about it. I think the best one was when he called a reporter who had just covered an antique-tractor show. He claimed to be a horse farmer, aggrieved that the paper was glamorizing the technology that had put him out of business.
These things were typically handled with bemusement by the reporter, and most did their best to remain cordial. It was never supposed to be hostile or mean. My friend would always let them know at the end what was going on. The victim would then either look at me and burst out laughing — with the rest of us — or glower. I’d always try to justify it as a lesson that you never knew who’d be on the other end of that phone.
The one masterful prank I orchestrated wasn’t in April. It was around Christmas. We had a new reporter, and the phone thing had ended long ago. Still, people were looking to me to come up with something.
So, I went to a dollar store and bought enough Santa hats for everyone in the newsroom except the new person. I even roped in our grizzled executive editor who was a near real-life amalgam of Lou Grant and J. Jonah Jameson.
I was going to be covering a court proceeding, so I put one hat on my keyboard. Everyone else put them on. I left for my assignment. When the reporter arrived, they asked her where her hat was. When she looked confused, they explained that the editor required everyone to wear one during the Christmas season, and he’d absolutely lose his mind if she wasn’t complying. So she took the hat from my desk.
When I got back into the office, the editor strode out into the newsroom and thundered his outrage at my lack of Christmas spirit.
“Look, I’ve been in court for three hours,” I said. “I had one here earlier. I don’t see it. It’s a stupid rule anyway.”
The “argument” escalated, and I saw the new reporter was keeping her back to us, hunched over her keyboard and sinking further and further down into her chair.
I can’t remember if the editor fired me, or I quit. But it was one or the other, and I stormed out. What I didn’t count on, was the managing editor — who had an office in another part of the building — witnessing all of this. He went white and looked like he might faint. I made a circle around the office, avoiding the newsroom, and found him, assuring him everything was fine. Everyone had a proper laugh after all was revealed. The executive editor asked me what I thought of his improvisations, which I praised as spot-on.
All of my pranking came more or less to a close after that one. I got older and, supposedly, wiser. Besides, where do you go after pulling off something like that?
At my third stop, I eventually found myself, for some reason, in charge of people. This was at the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. By that point, the office prank had become a lost art and I considered myself retired.
However, I was the victim of a great prank when I decided to leave Huntington after nine years to come to the Gazette-Mail. On my last day, reporters bubble-wrapped my entire desk and taped Marshall University logos over the Purdue mini-helmet that sat next to my keyboard.
They also marked my name out on one of my business cards and wrote “Dead to us.” I laughed and cried a bit and happily spent my last afternoon pulling plastic wrap off of my desk chair. I’d have been disappointed if they’d done nothing.