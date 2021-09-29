My wife and I recently watched the four-part documentary, “LuLaRich,” on Amazon Prime, chronicling the wild rise and fall of the multi-level-marketing company, LuLaRoe, that had at least one person you know selling women’s leggings on Facebook Live sometime over the past seven years.
As my wife astutely pointed out, “If it’s a real product, and it’s a good product, why can’t you just go to a store or a website and buy it?” Because, as she rhetorically implied, if that were the case, founders Mark and DeAnne Stidham would’ve only made paltry millions, not the reported billions of dollars they raked in going the MLM route.
The documentary series presents all kinds of red flags that LuLaRoe was more cult than company at the top, and more pyramid scheme from there on down.
Some of the top reps told strange stories about DeAnne Stidham, one of the more sketchy among them being the company founder’s alleged encouragement that they get weight loss surgery through a doctor she knew in Mexico. Those who didn’t view her directives as compulsory were cut out of the circle. Employees and representatives were reprimanded if they weren’t wearing the clothes.
Mark Stidham made some questionable comments about persecution (comparing himself to Mormon founder Joseph Smith, which, for some, will hit on the nose in a way Mark Stidham wouldn’t like), and a woman’s place being at home, while simultaneously selling clothes. The man who, in the documentary interview, says people who feel victimized by the company were making excuses, also is shown on a teleconference making ... well ... excuses, yelling at reps complaining about stale inventory, “You’re stale!” with all the composure and wit of a tired preschooler.
Those who made it into the higher levels of the company might’ve originally gotten there by selling clothes, but it became more about signing up retailers under them than moving merchandise. Some reps made as much as $50,000 a month in bonuses for signing up new vendors while making next to nothing selling the product. It cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, and a significant inventory intake, just to get the right to sell the clothing, and that’s where a good deal of the money came from. Reps allege that they were encouraged to go into debt to get the money to afford the startup cost.
Company officials insisted they weren’t a pyramid scheme, because merchandise was moving, but others point to the bonuses to show that it was never about the product to those at the top.
The Stidhams put their family members in executive positions they weren’t qualified for, and one is even shown on a webinar saying, “We’ve got to get away from being a pyramid scheme,” at a time when those in government were starting to take a look at the company.
What happened was predictable. The company had 60,000 vendors by 2016, with more trying to sign up. There were too many sellers and not enough customers. Supply outstripped demand. The merchandise also became shoddy, with so much inventory going out, making it even harder to sell. There were lawsuits, settlements, more lawsuits, etc. And the family Stidham looks a lot less breezy and confident in snippets of videos from depositions than they do when selling their schtick to crowded rooms of true believers. The company still exists, but the brand is toxic.
As Sophie Gilbert pointed out in a piece for The Atlantic, what the Stidhams really did was find and exploit a market, selling moms on the idea they could make money hawking clothing and stay at home and spend more time with their families. This ties in with some of the religious principles at the center of the Stidhams’ lives, but the appeal is still pretty broad.
And it was that dream that LuLaRoe peddled that irked me the most. If it was achievable for someone, great. But that’s the exception, not the rule.
“Spend more time with your family! Work from home! Go into debt, you’re going to be making so much money, it’ll be worth it!”
Yet, when questioned about how difficult it was to actually make a profit selling LuLaRoe, DeAnne Stidham used that plastic smile that dispensed so much vapid, charlatan’s empowerment to say you had to hustle, you had to grind, you had to give your life to this thing to make it work and reap the rewards.
That’s the great contradiction. Many of those who did hustle and give every aspect of their life over to LuLaRoe noted the terrible toll it took on their families, the very people with whom they wanted to become closer. And if you got in at the bottom toward the peak of the game, no amount of hard work or slavish devotion was going to produce a profit. This poison promise ruined the lives of thousands of everyday people across the country.
The Stidhams started out with a small idea of selling clothing, and then zeroed in not on customer demographics for their own product, but a demographic ripe to be grifted. If you questioned the grift, you were being negative or not working hard enough. Easy to say, when you’re at the top of the pyramid, looking down.