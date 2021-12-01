My son got to be in the annual Christmas parade in my hometown last week, along with my nephews and my father. It’d been years since I attended the event, so it was kind of fun for my wife and me to bundle up and meet other family members on the sidewalk in front of the somewhat swanky hotel on the town’s main drag, catching up with each other a bit while waiting for the float to pass.
It was the first time I’d gathered with most of my family for Thanksgiving in a while, and I had run through all the prechecks of any discussions likely to spike the blood pressure or ruin anyone’s holiday. As I think I’ve mentioned before, I hardly ever talk politics when I’m not working, unless someone is genuinely curious and just wants to have a low-key chin wag. I never talk about lightning-rod topics around my parents. They’ll occasionally try to drag me into some tar pit of an issue with passing words here or there, but I do my best to tune it out.
The most obvious reason for my predetermined detachment in this particular instance was that I see so little of my family these days, thanks mainly to the pandemic. I love these people, and bickering about the latest headline items is a senseless waste of time and energy.
The other reason I generally don’t like debating politics is that I don’t think I’m very good at it. The back and forth of pivoting stances, with advances, fallback points and redoubts, is not my thing. I like to take my time and try to digest an issue before offering an opinion, which is why I’m a writer and not some pundit on cable news (I also don’t have the face or hair for the latter). If someone offers a counterposition, as long as it’s within the bounds of sanity, I want to consider it before automatic dismissal. It’s hard for me to find my footing in a conversation these days, when every issue immediately jumps to 11.
All that to say, I was ready to have a great holiday, starting with a parade.
What I didn’t account for is that, sometimes, even in your smallish hometown, trouble finds you.
The hotel has a nice bar and, throughout the parade, folks who’d been imbibing were venturing out to watch for a bit. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, smart way to do it, if you ask me (or, at least, a warmer way to do it).
However, there were two guys who were pretty drunk, and they were still around after the parade was over while we were waiting on our participants to return. I heard one of the pair opining to a third man about the supposed real causes of the Civil War, federal land grabs through the national park system and other fringe phrases that set a warning buzzer humming in the back of my skull.
After the guy they didn’t know departed, my wife and I found ourselves in conversation with the duo, who apparently were staying at the hotel while in town for business. Everything was fine for a while, until they asked me what I did for a living. It took them a bit, through slurred speech, to repeat the term “opinion editor.”
“Well, what’s your opinion?” one of them asked, with a glassy-eyed stare but a cock of the eyebrow that hinted at an ambush.
Paraphrasing a line from the movie “Miracle,” I said “My opinion is whatever doesn’t get me hit.”
The second man laughed a bit.
“He’s got to be careful what he says!” Then, he turned to me and continued. “You probably don’t decide what you get to say. And you’ve got to be careful, because there are psychos out there.”
“Meh-huh,” I thought to myself while contemplating my shoes.
That’s about when they told me they had participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
“The FBI came to my house and a took my [expletive] phone!” one of them said. “Just because we wanted to find out what was going on!” Then he cocked his head, leaned in and lowered his voice, “I mean, if it’d been an insurrection we’d have brought our guns.”
I’d pay good money to be able to see the look on my face at that moment. I remember trying to keep a neutral expression, while my mind was screaming “What is happening?!” Another part of my consciousness was almost reacting like a narrator for a nature documentary. “Here, we come face to face with the insurrectionist in its natural habitat, pounding Coronas on a sidewalk,” a posh English accent said, floating somewhere in the left hemisphere of my brain.
I had no idea whether these guys were telling the truth. They were bombed. I did briefly consider mentioning that Washington, D.C., residents we knew who had to evacuate on Jan. 6 certainly didn’t view it as a few people just showing up to “find out what was going on.” I killed that notion just as fast.
Things were quickly sliding down the rabbit hole, and the guys were getting more and more worked up. About then, my son, nephews and father appeared on the sidewalk.
“Daddy!” the little guy called.
“Hey bud, did you have fun?” I asked.
The guys immediately dropped the line of discussion and their demeanor changed completely.
“Hey, at the end of the day, we all love each other,” one of them said as I walked off.
Meh-huh.
So much for a drama-free Thanksgiving.