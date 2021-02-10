It’s been a tough few months for MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.
Lindell had a meteoric rise with his line of products that he launched in 2009, bolstered by his inspiring story of overcoming addiction. As his wave crested, he spoke at the Republican National Convention last year.
Then, Lindell’s good friend lost the presidency. Lindell spiraled as he set about spreading conspiracy theories saying the election was stolen and the debunked claim that voting machines changed votes or miscounted votes or did something to cost his friend a second term in the White House. The continual utterance of those lies and others were part of the malodorous mix in the atmosphere that led to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
After that tragic and shocking event, numerous stores were dropping Lindell’s products over his continual repetition of false claims regarding the election. He eventually was removed from social media.
If you ask him, Lindell would say he was “canceled” — an aging buzz word in some circles implying someone is being muzzled, censored or otherwise unfairly punished for speaking their mind.
The phrase “cancel culture” is wearing thin, and there’s a reason. It’s an easy label to slap on an incident when someone loses their platform, and it’s not that it never happens, but what is really going on in most cases is much more obvious.
Everyone in this country has a right to free speech, but, just like every other right, it’s not limitless. That’s why libel and slander laws exist. Other laws cover false statements that endanger another’s health or safety.
A right to free speech also doesn’t guarantee a right to employment or operating a successful business. If Bed, Bath & Beyond doesn’t want to do business with MyPillow because it doesn’t want to be associated with conspiracy theories, or its leaders think it will be damaging to their own bottom line, guess what? They’ve got the right to drop that product.
It’s the notion of responsibility and consequences that the “cancel culture” argument often overlooks. And Lindell is the perfect example.
He was recently booked for an interview on the far-right Newsmax network, where two anchors wanted Lindell to go off about cancel culture and political correctness run amok. Instead, Lindell began reciting his conspiracy theories, and falsely claiming he had proof that certain voting systems affected the election.
One of the anchors spent the entire segment trying to talk over Lindell, and gave a company statement that there was no evidence to support Lindell’s claims. A few attempts to get back on track sputtered, and one of the anchors eventually walked off the set.
Fox News and other networks, along with some of the former president’s attorneys, are being sued for billions by voting machine companies whose names were baselessly dragged through the mud to propagate the lie that the presidential election was fraudulent or somehow stolen. Newsmax, a former haven for airing such theories, also is a ripe target for a defamation suit.
So, Newsmax wanted Lindell to rail against cancel culture but didn’t want him to talk in any way about why he was supposedly canceled, neatly undercutting the network’s own argument about the concept.
There are other paradoxes that exist within the idea of cancel culture. For instance, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., lost his publishing deal for a book after he was accused of helping spread the election lie and playing some part in instigating the riot on Jan. 6.
Hawley would be the first to tell you he wasn’t being held accountable for his words and deeds, he was being canceled. How do we know? Because he was screaming it on social media and frequent guest spots on Fox News. So, how exactly is Hawley being canceled if he’s handed a megaphone to talk about it?
He found another publisher, by the way, which often is how these things play out. If one company decides to take a principled stand or believes an association would be bad for business, there’s usually another one that’ll gladly step in to take whatever money they think they’ll make off a controversy. In a way, Hawley has been rewarded for his behavior, which is far from being canceled or facing repercussions for reckless words or actions.
Do misunderstandings happen? Yes. Are people sometimes wrongfully railroaded in the maelstrom of pubic outrage? Undoubtedly. But crying “canceled” is more often about toxicity tanking profits or putting someone else in legal jeopardy. And it’s a call that weakens each time it’s so grossly misused.