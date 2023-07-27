The Charleston Gazette-Mail, indeed journalism as a whole, lost a legendary alumnus over the past weekend with the death of James A. Haught, 91, more casually known to most of us as “Jim.”
I’ve heard and read about many of the highlights of Jim’s 70-year career — a phenomenal feat in its own right — with a quiet sense of reverence and awe. He was dedicated, hardworking and, at the end of the day, just a really good person.
That wasn’t my initial impression of him, though.
By the time I started at the Gazette-Mail in 2016, Jim was “editor emeritus,” a title I didn’t really understand (all Jim ever said was that he used to be well paid but wasn’t anymore, and I thought it best to stay out of whatever that was about). I was also thrown a bit by Jim because, to me, he looked like a dead ringer for Brad Sullivan’s character in the movie “Funny Farm” or, for that matter, Sullivan’s character in “Slap Shot.” (It’s important to note I’m saying “looked like” and not “acted like.”)
Jim was also in his early 80s and stone deaf, both facts that he loudly disclosed to me on my first or second day.
He passed by my desk and, realizing I was the new city editor, pronounced with the volume of what I would call someone’s “outdoor voice” that it was the most thankless and stressful job in the building and it might drive me insane.
Today, I realize not only would Jim know a thing or two about that (having done nearly every job at this place one could do) but it was also his way of welcoming a new face in a cast that, for him, had been rotating since the early 1950s. In the moment, though, it was weird. When I tried to respond with good humor, he looked at me for a bit and then declared he couldn’t hear a thing I was saying and walked off to his office. The reporters in the room exchanged smirks and some sympathetic looks.
For a long time, most of our interactions were like that. Jim, speaking loudly because he couldn’t hear himself, would ask me a question or make some observation, and I would start to respond, prompting Jim to immediately make a pushing, throwaway gesture with both of his arms and state there was no point in replying, because he couldn’t hear a thing. I remember being a bit jealous that I couldn’t pull that off.
Then, one day, I got an email from Jim.
Turns out he knew my work as a reporter, especially as it pertained to the emergence of pill mills in Kentucky and Ohio and the subsequent fall of doctors in that region who wrote prescriptions for cash. He was concerned that one of those doctors had his license restored and thought it was something the newsroom should look into.
As time went on, I started to notice all of the work Jim did — much of which had nothing to do with columns or news stories — on behalf of people he believed had been wrongly incarcerated. It was touching to me that a journalist whose career was noted for all of the people he indirectly put in prison by bringing illegal activity to light was so devoted to helping people he thought weren’t supposed to be there. And it was real dedication. Sometimes, I’d get an email from him about a case I knew nothing about, and a more senior employee would tell me Jim had been on it for years.
He was brilliant and always focused on things he thought were important to the reader and the community. He was also, from time to time, fun. He once brought his dog into the office, and the joyful response from everybody in the newsroom will only be eclipsed when someone finally cures cancer.
Of course, Jim was also a staunch atheist, and some of his later columns for the Gazette-Mail focused on the continuing decline of organized religion in America (by which I mean actual loss in the number of people attending a church or identifying as belonging to a particular faith). I sometimes think Jim was unfairly pigeon-holed about that because it was hardly the only thing he wrote about. And a lot of it, at least by the time I was reading it, was pretty much just an analysis of the numbers.
Still, it was enough for a former higher up, fearful the content would upset readers, to routinely block Jim’s columns from running. Think about that the next time a conservative decries cancel culture and the supposed silencing of the political right in the media.
There are people who do nothing but praise God all day for a smooth morning commute or loudly declare their faith and how it plays into which chicken restaurant they patronize. That’s not to say they’ve never done any earthly good, but Jim did plenty of it with no motivation other than believing it was right. Whatever anyone thinks about where he is now, he’ll be sorely missed here.