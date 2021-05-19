We know there are a lot of young people fleeing West Virginia. We know we’ve got the third-oldest population in the United States. We know the state’s population is declining. But numbers have a funny way of continually making this point more troubling.
For instance, I check the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard every day to follow the trends on new cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks, vaccination rates, all that fun stuff. After Gov. Jim Justice lowered the eligible vaccination age to 12, the dashboard changed, because more people were now eligible to get the vaccine. Not a whole lot more, mind you.
The latest census data showed West Virginia’s population dropped by 60,000 between 2010 and 2020. The COVID-19 dashboard reflects this, listing the state population at 1.79 million. But it also gives some interesting, and bleak, demographic breakdowns because of the way eligibility works.
When Justice opened vaccinations up to all West Virginians 16 and older, the total vaccination pool was more than 1.4 million. Now that it’s open to those 12 and older, the eligible population went up by roughly 100,000, to 1.5 million. That’s right, there are, approximately, only 100,000 children in West Virginia between the ages of 12 and 15.
What’s perhaps worse is, when comparing the population now eligible for the vaccine with the state’s total population, you’re left with 234,310. That’s how many children in West Virginia right now are 11 or younger. It seems shockingly low. It’s also 132,701 fewer than the 367,011 West Virginians who are 65 or older.
Whether you’re looking at the COVID-19 dashboard or the 2020 census data, the problem stares you in the face. West Virginia, which has lost population for 70 years running, will continue to do so. It’s a statistical inevitability, which is only compounded by the lack of opportunity or appeal for young people in this state.
It can be changed, but West Virginia needs an influx of people for that to happen, and that depends on offering better jobs, better infrastructure, better health care and better education, all categories where the state ranks near, if not at, the bottom in the country.
So how do you reverse a trend that made West Virginia the state with the largest population loss in the country over the past 10 years?
National culture war policies that seek to shame and ostracize the more diverse among us don’t help (the state is already gearing up for a court defense of the Legislature’s ban on transgender athletes, while it’s expected the NCAA will pull some events out of West Virginia). Weakening public education, including continual cuts to our flagship universities, hasn’t helped. Talking about economic diversity out of one side of the mouth while continuing to bow at the coal lobby’s dwindling altar hasn’t helped. Installing right-to-work and getting rid of the prevailing wage hasn’t seemed to help. The list goes on.
But it’s easy to point to what isn’t working, especially when there’s so much of it in one place. Maybe complaining about all the problems is part of the problem. Then again, few problems solve themselves if you just grin and bear it long enough. That’s partly how West Virginia got into this tailspin to begin with.
It’s not something that can be changed overnight. I think that’s the most difficult thing about West Virginia’s position. It’s hard to know where to start, and everything takes a lot of investment to fix. It’s easier to throw up a bill about a divisive cultural topic and feel like you got a win by getting it passed, when it hasn’t really done anything to help the people of West Virginia at all. Same goes for gimmicky tax plans or unrealistic bills that try to force consumers to use coal when the market isn’t there anymore.
In the end, we’d all be better served at taking a step back, so we can see the whole mountain, and finding a place to put our hands and feet, then the next, then the next. We need small victories that are real and set the foundation for the next step, if we’re going to build a better West Virginia that will see the state grow — and the kids stay.