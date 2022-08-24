It was 2019, and summer was bleeding into fall. I had just returned to the Gazette-Mail newsroom from lunch, and noticed there was some commotion near my office. If you ever see a bunch of people huddled in one area of a newsroom, it’s either because someone brought in a puppy, delivered food or something truly alarming has just occurred.
This didn’t fall into any of those categories. A man in a white blazer and straw hat was making his way around part of the newsroom, gregariously chatting with everyone while making some genuinely off-the-wall remarks. He stopped me and asked my name, then lit up and started talking about times we had spoken on the phone.
I knew who the guy was, but I had missed most of what had occurred. Apparently, he had been in the newsroom for a while, randomly approaching reporters, editors and the office manager for a chin wag. Then, he had left the building, changed clothes and reentered the newsroom insisting he was not the same man who had just been there. I couldn’t help but laugh, while noting that it had been such a long time since I’d witnessed something like that.
The guy was what we’d call a “character.” Newsrooms, especially at community papers, used to get visits from them all the time.
In fact, many people used to treat the community paper a lot like a library. Some would show up and demand information, and those demands could be really vague. “There was a story you ran either in 1974 or ’75, about an argument at a city council meeting. Can’t remember which city. Could you find that for me?”
Many wanted to pitch story ideas, which could range from supposed proof of Bigfoot’s existence (this really happened at a paper in Ohio where I worked) to someone wanting you to write about their property dispute or their unfaithful spouse. I don’t know how many times over the years I’ve had to make it clear that I’m not a lawyer.
Then there were the folks who were just odd. I remember at one paper an elderly man entered the newsroom via a stairwell that was mostly used by employees. I didn’t recognize the man but, at that time, there were still people who worked in the building that I didn’t know. When he started disrobing, placing his discarded clothes in a grocery bag, I realized he was, at best, lost. That same realization hit everyone else, including the woman sitting at the desk where the man had placed the grocery bag. The publisher escorted the man out before he could get his white briefs off.
When I worked as a reporter at a paper in Kentucky, we’d get frequent visits from a particular individual who had used a pen to scribble a diatribe all over his car, his personal belongings and even his clothes. He would come up to the newsroom and things would start out amicably enough, but the guy would work himself up into a frenzy. We had a grizzled, veteran editor there who would let guys like that go on for a bit, then give them the hook and walk them out of the building when things went off the rails.
At that same paper, a man upset with a reporter came up into the newsroom, grabbed the reporter by his shirt and attempted to throw him out the second story window. Fortunately, those windows were tough to open, owing partly to what I’m sure was lead-based paint that had dried along the hinges decades prior. That’s not a character. That’s a psycho.
Characters were (mostly) harmless. They wanted someone to talk to, and we’d typically oblige. Every once in a while, all eccentricities aside, they had a good story to pursue.
After a time, the newsroom character began to disappear. The internet became a more fitting home for strange tangents, harassment and removing one’s clothes. Smaller newspapers also stopped simply allowing strangers to wander into the newsroom.
Three years ago, when that man tried to pass himself off as two different people by putting on different clothes and donning a hat, I treated it as a nostalgic reminder of a bygone era. When I looked at my (much) younger colleagues, though, I saw something different. They were rattled.
It dawned on me how much the world had changed. These young reporters grew up with regular mass shootings in schools and workplaces. (In fact, a year prior to this character’s visit, a gunman had opened fire in a Maryland newsroom, killing five people.) Reporters today, especially women in the field, regularly take online abuse that is graphic, vile, threatening and far worse than anything that was ever said to me in person. These young reporters had worked in buildings where random people didn’t appear and start chatting them up. It made sense that they would view this man’s visit with much more trepidation.
The pandemic also has done much to eradicate the character visit. Perhaps that’s for the best. Our culture has morphed so much over the past few years, with folks going from zero to insane just by hearing or reading a particular word or phrase. I admit I do miss a more civilized era when someone would go on an unhinged tirade right in front of you and you knew it was nothing personal nor dangerous.
Alas, everything changes, this is why we can’t have nice things and so on and so forth.
Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields