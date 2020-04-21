Ben Fields: The life of loitering in the driver's seat (Opinion)

Three times in the past four weeks, we’ve embarked on an unusual family trip. We get up before the sun and drive a couple of hours north to a parking lot outside a medical facility in Ohio.
My wife dons a mask and gloves and goes inside. My son unbuckles himself and climbs up into the recently vacated passenger seat. We sit there for hours. We do homework, we play games. We try to do a few creative things we’ve planned on ahead of time. I try, and fail, to get through some work-related emails.
He buckles back up in his car seat, and we hit a drive-thru — I wear a mask and gloves while ordering and paying. We carry the equivalent of a janitor’s closet with us in a bag, in case there’s a need to leave the car and use a public restroom.
We return to the parking lot. Eventually, I relent and let him watch his iPad, which includes an unhealthy dose of an 8-year-old whom, according to Forbes, made $26 million last year by posting insipid, brain-killing videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids. I vaguely recall my parents not liking me watching “You Can’t Do That on Television” and figure it all comes out in the wash, as long as there’s some balance.
We talk about dinosaurs, movies and sports (nothing current, obviously). We read a few “Pete the Cat” books. We wish we could be inside, where my wife is receiving her fifth chemotherapy treatment. One more to go after this. Then surgery. Then radiation.
So far, the cancer is dying off faster than any medical professional had predicted or even hoped. That’s the good part. But my wife is tired. She now knows that, with each treatment, she will feel awful for a solid week to 10 days afterward. By the time she is feeling like herself, it’s time for another round of tests and treatments.
The coronavirus has made all of this a lot more difficult. Previously, a family member came up and watched our son (he could’ve stayed with friends, but this started way back in the winter, when school was still a thing). We drove up to our destination the night before, and I was able to be with my wife during her treatments. It’s strange, but it almost had the feeling of a getaway, despite the serious circumstances.
Now it is all business. Our families live in another state under lockdown, so our son comes with us. No visitors are allowed at the hospital anymore. We go up, she goes in, hours pass, she comes out, we go home. We have to be extremely cautious, because my wife’s immune system is compromised while she’s going through all of this. When we get home, she’s exhausted. Our son is exhausted. I’m exhausted.
But we know we’re almost done. We know she’s going to beat this. We know, despite all the fresh hell 2020 has thrown at us, we’re lucky. We still have our jobs and health insurance and can work from home. We still have an army of family, friends and supporters rooting us on.
And I know, if she can beat this — if we can beat this — with everything that is going on in the world right now, well, what can’t we face? Not that it’s something I really want to test.
I learned a long time ago never to use the phrase, “It can’t get any worse.” But it’s good to know that whatever worse might be, we’ll face it together, and we’re not going to be afraid.