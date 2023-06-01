There were messages of hope, excitement and sentimentality in the air, but also a sense of unease in the background. Feelings of loneliness, fear, anxiety, even rancor were hinted at; listed as obstacles that had been overcome, but were still heavy on hearts.
I tried to make sense of this tinge of darkness on the tongues of the young people who were speaking Tuesday while I sat in the stands of Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for a relative’s high school graduation ceremony.
As I turned it over in my mind, I noted that growing up today is certainly a lot different than it was for me across parts of the 1970s, all of the 80s and a good part of the 90s. For a lot of Gen X (I still hate that name) kids, the experience of going through school and developing socially, despite ever-changing times, wasn’t all that far removed from the growing pains and academic challenges of our parents.
It must be so different, I thought, for these kids who are immediately plugged into the internet and, at earlier and earlier ages, interacting on social media and wielding smartphones. It must be hard to forge an identity when a good portion of it is curated in an incorporeal online culture that, in addition to creating unrealistic expectations, puts out a lot of information ripe for misuse while providing convenient platforms for harassment and bullying. From what I’ve read over the years about this stuff, a punch in the face from a bully who is in the room with you seems quaint, if not preferable. At the very least, you can swing back and hope no one’s livestreaming the incident.
I thought about school shootings. There were more than 600 kids on the floor of Rupp in caps and gowns, and thousands of parents, relatives and friends in the stands. All of us had to pass through metal detectors to get in, and purses or bags were not allowed unless they were made of clear plastic. We were probably as safe as anyone could be at a large gathering in America in 2023. Still, these kids had grown up with shooter drills and digested the almost regular news about shootings in schools across the country. That’s a weighty thing for those so young to carry with them.
Then, a faculty member addressing the class came right out and said what they had overcome, and I felt kind of stupid for not grasping the direct reason for the undercurrent of gravity around the ceremony earlier (doubly so, considering a student had also mentioned it previously).
The class of 2023 was the first to graduate post-COVID — that is, they were sent home during their first year of high school when the pandemic hit, and spent their sophomore and junior years in states of flux between online and in-person learning.
The entire nation is still grappling with the toll the pandemic took on education, and now these kids are going out into a world that, for the most part, isn’t built to take such things into consideration. The college courses, jobs, training programs and military service that await these graduates will, by and large, be moving at full speed. These kids face a unique challenge as the result of circumstances beyond their control. Because it happened at such a crucial time in their educational and social development, those lost years will always be with them, in a sense.
I asked my wife about the whole thing later and she said she was immediately in tune with what the speakers at the ceremony were talking about, so I felt thrice the moron, which is not entirely unusual for me. But I’m not the only one who suffers from occasional amnesia as it pertains to a world-altering event that dictated major aspects of our lives for around two years, if not longer.
I was listening to a hockey podcast (also this week) where members of the panel discussed media and fan criticism of NHL draft picks from 2018 not living up to expectations quickly enough. As one of the hosts pointed out, 2020 would’ve been the year a lot of those elite prospects, most of whom were teenagers at the time of the draft, transitioned out of juniors and to a team’s minor-league affiliate. That also happens to be the year COVID-19 hit North America and shut down all sports for months and heavily altered them for a long time thereafter.
The player development process was completely disrupted by the pandemic, but many fans and some in the media seem to have forgotten it occurred, or at least acknowledge the impact of such an abnormal period in time.
Really, that lost time is still with all of us across an array of professions, relationships and how we view ourselves and the world around us. Those of us who were fortunate to survive COVID-19 will all be adjusting in some way or another because of those lost years for a very long time, even if we sometimes fail to remember why.