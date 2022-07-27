I’m rolling with a hunch that most of you who read this column (thank you, by the way) would rather not hear another middle-aged white male’s take on the West Virginia Legislature’s proposed abortion ban.
Instead, let’s turn our attention to an even older white male, the man behind the ban who (maybe?) had a plan, Gov. Jim Justice, who casually tossed the issue onto the Legislature’s special session agenda Monday afternoon.
In an op-ed this week, Hoppy Kercheval noted matter-of-factly that Justice “got the message” that this would improve his chances at passing an income tax cut — the original point of the special session and the only policy Justice has pursued with anything resembling engagement since he’s been in office.
As far as I know, there wasn’t a hint that Justice was concerned about this, despite how insanely and coldly transactional it might look to just about anyone else. That tracks. Justice has rarely cared about that kind of thing before. He didn’t bring it up it in a Tuesday interview with Kercheval on the latter’s “Talkline” radio show.
State Democratic Party leadership did criticize Justice, however, and during the governor’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, which he still conducts remotely, Justice, unprompted, denied any sort of a trade-off.
“I would say to you, you can’t possibly insult me any more,” Justice said.
Famous last words. Tempting, too.
The governor went on to claim that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, told Justice he was ready to address abortion on Friday, and Senate leaders told House leadership on Sunday that they also were ready, which is why the issue was added Monday afternoon. That could be true. It also could be true that Justice did some light lobbying or it was mentioned to him by someone that this would be beneficial to his tax cut plan.
When it comes to the income tax cut, in 2021, Justice’s problem was the House of Delegates, which rejected the plan emphatically and historically, 100-0. This time, the House is on board but the Senate is the issue. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, favors other tax cuts, and noted that there’s an item on the November ballot that, if passed, would give the Legislature the ability to lower or repeal the state’s business and inventory and machine taxes.
The state has a budget surplus, but a lot of that is federal money that can’t be used to balance budgets, and a glut of tax cuts could put the state in a situation where revenue evaporates.
If Blair’s objections similarly dissipate into the atmosphere, it won’t prove some kind of bargain was struck, but it would raise some questions.
I guess we’ll see. To me, this was just another case of Justice not really being aware of or caring about what is happening around him until someone tells him he needs to address the situation. Same as it ever was.
To close out, I’m not going to take the governor up on what sounded to me like a dare to come up with better insults. Instead, I’ll just list a few things Justice said Tuesday that defy explanation.
“From time to time, I’m in an airplane and I’m flying across West Virginia and I can see a long, long ways. And, especially if it’s at night, and every single little light that you can see, those people are depending on me. And that’s how I see it.”
That was the beginning of a long reply to a simple question of what Justice would do if the Senate doesn’t pass his income tax cut. Justice never really answered the question, although he added, “What’s happening in the Senate is wrong, and I’m being as respectful as I can be.”
Justice also mentioned that he’s for “local control” on certain taxes. Go back and look at when Justice is for and against local control, sometimes contradicting himself on the same issue.
“Bullfeathers! Look what West Virginia’s got. We’re the best! We’ve been the best, we’re becoming to be known as the best. Bullfeathers!”
This is still part of his response to the original question about the Senate and the income tax cut. I’ve got nothing.
On the idea, that he bargained for momentum for his tax cut by putting abortion on the agenda: “If any word that I’m telling you, any single word that I’m telling you, is wrong, I want God to send me to hell. Right now. Because it’s not wrong.”
It didn’t happen right after he said it, so it must be true.