We headed down the hill, my son on his bike, me trotting behind, hand gripping the seat.
I let go.
He kept going.
There was a little bit of amazement in that moment, mixed with excitement, happiness and pride.
We had taken the training wheels off his bike in the early days of the coronavirus stay-at-home order. Some kids in the neighborhood had just learned to ride without them, so, naturally, my son wanted to. Then he found out how much balance and coordination was involved. The bike sat in the garage, untouched, for two months.
A little more than a week or so ago, he wanted to get back on it. I don’t know if it was because he’ll be turning 7 later this month or if it just returned to the fore of his brain, but he wanted to try again. I can vaguely recall thinking I should be able to do certain things by a certain age, but I’m still trying to figure out what motivates the little guy to want or not want to do something. In any case, if he wanted to learn how to ride a bike, I wanted to take advantage of that motivation while it was burning bright.
So, for a few minutes in the morning and the evening, I’d hold the bike, let him get up some steam and then let go. Then I’d jump in and grab him as he immediately fell toward the pavement. After a while, there were times he was able to stay upright for a few seconds before requiring rescue. One day, as if it was nothing, he kept going. The distance between us went from inches, to feet to yards. He almost couldn’t believe his own success. I was filled with an inner contentment I’m not used to feeling.
It wasn’t just the bike.
Also over the past week, a kid who was terrified to get his face wet started jumping into the local pool, turning somersaults in the water and swimming. This was after several summers of clinging to my arms and shoulders, seeking constant reassurance that I wasn’t going to plunge him underwater, even though there was nothing in our relationship history to indicate I would do such a thing. The progress was amazing. Then came the thunderbolt.
“Dad, will you throw me?”
“Uh, yeah. I’ve been waiting nearly seven years to throw you in a pool.”
Sometimes, it seems, things just click. It can feel like these big moments occur overnight — and the leaps and bounds can be astounding — but there has to be some foundation there. You have to have all of the tiny moments beforehand.
I’m discovering (as I’m sure millions if not billions have before me) that’s something that consistently fits with parenting. You hold onto the seat, you jump to the rescue as many times as you can and then, one day, they take off on their own, and there’s some distance — literally in the case of the bike. You’re still needed, especially if something goes wrong. But, gradually — even if it seems sudden — it’s less so.
I often ponder these moments ahead of time, and was, frankly, relieved that in both of these recent cases it was a moment of joy and not one of somewhat gloomy sentimentality for another milestone reached — another case where I can see him growing up and not needing me for certain things.
Hopefully, it continues to be that way, although I imagine that the driving milestone is terrifying and the “off to college” period is a tear jerker. Those are a ways in the distance, but, as with all of these things, closer than I can really know, I’m sure.