Women went inside the building and never came out. They could still be seen around the property, but they looked and acted differently and rarely engaged with the broader local community.
Tongues began to wag about subjugation and human trafficking. Everyone knew weird rituals took place inside that building. The inaction from authorities in the face of such obvious evil was eventually too much for the people to bear. They rescued the women and burned the building to the ground.
I guess, in 1834, some people in Boston would believe anything.
The building was a convent. The women were nuns. The local protestants who “rescued” them knew that. Far from being thankful for their supposed liberation, the sisters were horrified to be abruptly rushed out of their home and watch it burn. Furthermore, they were quite alarmed by utterly false tales from their would-be citizen saviors that priests, using mind control, were getting the nuns pregnant, then sacrificing the children and burying them in the convent’s basement.
This example of a conspiracy theory leading to severely misguided and dangerous action was cited by author and academic Colin Dickey in an interview on the “1A” podcast last month. Dickey recently authored the book “Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy.”
The anecdote sprung from a question about QAnon, a group of conspiracy theorists who have become prominent on the political right and believe world leaders and elites ritually molest and sacrifice children. They also believed that former president Donald Trump would expose these shadowy figures and bring them to justice. That didn’t happen, but it hardly seems to matter.
QAnon’s premise is on par with the satanic panic of the 1980s, the burning of the Boston convent or even the Salem Witch Trials, Dickey said.
In a piece he wrote last month for The Atlantic, Dickey stated, “Although it is tempting to see these moral panics as something new, they have been part of American culture for nearly two centuries, and they recur at key moments in history for specific, identifiable reasons. Combating them requires first understanding that they are not only not novel, but in fact rote — almost to the point of banality.”
To put it less eloquently, sometimes life gets confusing and scary and presents situations we can’t control (let’s use a crazy example, such as a global pandemic turning the world upside down for about two years). Attempting to make sense of it all can lead a person down some strange, but well-trodden paths.
What’s different about something like QAnon is the advent of social media. It irks me how this cultural shift has reshaped our collective view of reality on just about anything.
In January, when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game, players, fans in the stands and millions watching at home were horrified as paramedics worked for 10 minutes to resuscitate him. Hamlin barely survived. It was a freak injury, but one with a medical explanation that everyone could see: A heavy blow to the chest at just the right moment had stopped Hamlin’s heart.
And yet conspiracy theorists rushed to the internet to claim Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was the result of the COVID vaccine. This is where you should plant your face in your hands for just a second.
Last month, cameraphones were rolling as a woman being removed from an airplane rambled that passengers who stayed aboard were going to die and pointed to someone offscreen, saying “That [expletive] is not real.” The woman’s episode delayed the flight from Dallas to Orlando by three hours.
The video was uploaded to social media and viewed by millions as another episode of public schadenfreude. But, since the woman had — maybe — claimed to see a person who wasn’t there, a number of whackos believed she had stumbled across an alien or, another big trope of the conspiracy world, a “lizard-person.”
As an article in Rolling Stone reported, delays in identifying the woman caused conspiracy theorists to proclaim she had been nabbed by the CIA.
Then, the woman released a video earlier this month apologizing for her behavior on the plane. Apparently, the whole thing stemmed from an argument over headphones.
Surely that put everything to bed, right? If only. Immediately, conspiracy theorists claimed the woman in the apology video was not the same as the woman in the video from the plane ... because she looked slightly different a month later in closeup and looking right at the camera than from wide-angle profile while being hauled off by security, I guess?
The convenient thing about conspiracy theories is, if at first you don’t succeed, you can always pivot to something else. If you’re willing to believe shapeshifting reptilian humanoids are living among us, well, nothing else could be that much of a stretch.
But must we do this about everything? It certainly feels like it. If that’s not rote to the point of banality, I’m not sure what is.