In Monty Python’s “The Life of Brian,” set in Judea around the time of Christ, there’s a scene in which the titular character is approached by a panhandler claiming to be an “ex-leper.” He goes on to explain Jesus cured him of leprosy without his consent and ruined his livelihood as a beggar. After Brian gives the man a coin, the ex-leper is outraged by the low amount. Brian, shaking his head, mutters, “There’s just no pleasing some people.”
“That’s just what Jesus said, sir,” the ex-leper replies.
I’ve been pondering that exchange as West Virginia Republican leaders, both at the state level and in Congress, lambaste Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for agreeing to a budget reconciliation package with his fellow Democrats named the “Inflation Reduction Act.”
They rail against President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and, of course, former president Barack Obama, who has been out of office for six years and whose Clean Power Plan, still vilified today by the fossil fuel industry, never actually went into affect.
One of the broad talking points against the bill is that taxes would go up for anyone making less than $400,000 a year — which is most everyone in West Virginia. This a grain of truth mixed with a gallon of political hyperbole. A study from the Joint Committee on Taxation shows that the bill would raise most everyone’s taxes, but by less than a percentage point. The study does not include how those increases might be offset for lower-wage earners through numerous tax credits in the bill. In short, under the Inflation Reduction Act, taxes are going up for the ultra rich.
Another point of scorn from the right is $80 billion in the bill for the Internal Revenue Service. Admittedly, that sounds awful, until you get beyond the sound bite. With the funds, the Internal Revenue Service would bolster its staff to go after millionaire and billionaire tax cheats. The top 1% of wealthiest Americans employ all kinds of tricks to avoid paying what they owe in taxes. This legislation looks to beef up enforcement so the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.
What about all the money going to the Environmental Protection Agency to combat climate change? I don’t understand why Republicans are upset about this, especially as Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been devastated by floods over the past week. Putting money toward fighting climate change and expediting an energy transition is something that should have happened long ago.
Yes, this bill could hurt the coal industry. But it also would provide for renewable energy production at closed and abandoned coal mines, creating new jobs. For all of the importance placed on coal in West Virginia, the industry directly employs less than 12,000 people in the state. Coal seams are depleted, the cost of burning the stuff for energy is higher than any other source of power generation, and its done incredible damage to the environment. Coal might still be king for certain politicians, corporations and lobbyists, but it’s not doing much for West Virginians at the moment.
On that topic, the Inflation Reduction Act would shore up the federal Black Lung Trust Fund so miners who are slowly suffocating to death because their working conditions destroyed their respiratory system will get the health care they need as their former employers file for bankruptcy left and right.
Why are West Virginia Republican leaders against that? Well, here’s a not-so-well-kept secret: Many of them don’t really care about the miners, they care about what’s coming out of the mines and how its helping their donors, friends and, in some cases, their own portfolios.
Under this bill, taxes for the wealthy go up and the transition to cleaner, planet-saving energy commences. Coal still gets some carbon capture tax credits. Oh, and it will cut prescription drug costs. Hard to believe West Virginia Republicans are against that when their constituent base is comprised of one of the most elderly populations in the country in a state ranking near the bottom for quality of life and income.
Yes, there’s what amounts to a tax on methane for oil and gas companies. That’s so they don’t commit the same flagrant environmental infractions that brought projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a halt in the first place.
Republicans imply that Manchin is foolish to believe Biden and his cohorts would keep a promise to get oil and gas pipeline projects going again after this budget bill is passed. It’s hard to blame them for that. After all, they believed the previous administration would provide a no-cost southern border wall, a massive investment in the country’s infrastructure, a full repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and a return to dominance for the coal industry.
None of that happened, so I’d say Manchin is taking his chances with the right people.
Yes, inflation is high. Gas prices, which have dropped for nearly 50 days in a row nationally, are still not where they should be. Slashing corporate tax cuts in 2017, stimulus bills under the Trump and Biden administrations during an unprecedented, economy-crushing pandemic and global energy and grain disruption from the war in Ukraine have all contributed to this problem. Here’s a bill that addresses inflation and so many other issues and, in exchange, Manchin should get pipeline projects important to his own backers going again.
The GOP should be thrilled with this bill. Instead, they’re bitter because their abdication of legislative responsibilities hasn’t completely destroyed the current administration.
It’s true: There’s just no pleasing some people.