Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In Monty Python’s “The Life of Brian,” set in Judea around the time of Christ, there’s a scene in which the titular character is approached by a panhandler claiming to be an “ex-leper.” He goes on to explain Jesus cured him of leprosy without his consent and ruined his livelihood as a beggar. After Brian gives the man a coin, the ex-leper is outraged by the low amount. Brian, shaking his head, mutters, “There’s just no pleasing some people.”

“That’s just what Jesus said, sir,” the ex-leper replies.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you