Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Legislating morality beyond outlawing killing, assault and taking someone else’s stuff can get very dicey.

Now, some will argue that the West Virginia Legislature’s abortion ban, passed Tuesday, does outlaw “killing.” But that’s an argument that has a lot of barbed wire and pitfalls around it and, for some, won’t ever be resolved.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you