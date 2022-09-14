Legislating morality beyond outlawing killing, assault and taking someone else’s stuff can get very dicey.
Now, some will argue that the West Virginia Legislature’s abortion ban, passed Tuesday, does outlaw “killing.” But that’s an argument that has a lot of barbed wire and pitfalls around it and, for some, won’t ever be resolved.
Like a lot of people, my views on abortion are very complicated and boil down to circumstances that are unique to each case. To me, 99.9% of those cases are none of my business, let alone that of the state government. At the most basic level, I understand why people are opposed to abortion, and the strong emotions attached to that. I also understand why women want to have that option.
It’d be great to live in a world without abortion, I suppose, but such a world has never existed and will never exist, no matter how many laws or Bibles you throw at it. That’s because, and I know this drives some people insane, humans have sex (a lot) and, sometimes, that results in a pregnancy. And those pregnancies can have all kinds of thorny issues around them, especially in a world where women and girls, even victims of rape, are generally shamed and blamed for being sexually active.
Outside of concern for a woman’s right to make her own decisions, my biggest problem with these types of efforts to impose morality through the law is that they’re never over. Abortion is now, for all intents and purposes, illegal in West Virginia. And yet Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, voted against the bill because the new law doesn’t go far enough and won’t score well with pro-life lobbyist groups. Apparently, giving women the right to seek the procedure as a result of sexual assault within the first eight weeks of pregnancy — 14 weeks for minors — while also being required to report the incident to a law enforcement official, is far too charitable.
Tarr is wealthy, powerful and completely devoid of compassion on this issue. This clearly isn’t over for him.
The West Virginia House of Delegates also issued a resolution yesterday that was truly dystopian and bizarre. It read a lot like the multiple-page, hand-scrawled letters to the editor I sometimes receive from prison inmates. The resolution seemed to be an attempt to honor mothers, but it also somehow suggested that motherhood is really all women are good for, and offered the ominous words “the criminalization of abortion must be only the beginning of West Virginia’s post-Roe initiatives ...”
Now, if those initiatives involve family leave policies, as some Republican legislators say they support, or comprehensive sex education or resources to prevent unwanted pregnancies, that’s one thing. But, given the atmosphere of Tuesday’s events, I don’t think that’s what the resolution meant.
In any case, the message is clear: Even though the mission is accomplished, legislators will continue to look for ways to brutalize and demean women.
And why wouldn’t they? Righteous fury and holy rage are all some folks know. Unquenchable anger on everything from abortion to a nonwhite Little Mermaid has been turned into a way of life. Outlawing abortion has been a vindictive conservative pipe dream for 50 years. On Tuesday, the West Virginia GOP saw it realized. Without taking a breath, it’s on to the next thing that stirs the cauldron.
It never stops. It’s never enough. And it will only change when voters decide they’ve had it. Unfortunately, I’m not sure they have. I think a lot of voters enjoy this type of thing, where the idea is to crush the opponent beneath the heel and keep grinding them into the dust. Maybe I’m wrong. But I’ve watched this transformation occur over the years, and I’m not filled with much hope.