“Those who can’t do, teach” is an old, flippant saying about the education profession. The general sentiment is, if you can’t be a professional in a given field, you get paid a much lower salary to show someone else how to do it, I guess.
In reality, teaching is a very difficult profession. That goes double in today’s environment, where teachers are acting as social workers and proxy parents for many children, buying classroom supplies out of their own pockets and dealing with parents and governments that want to dictate what educators can and can’t teach in the small window of time when they’re actually doing their jobs.
Knowing how to keep calm and protect a classroom in the event of a mass shooting also comes with the territory. No wonder there’s a cavernous teacher shortage in West Virginia and beyond.
Today, it’s those rare few who can do who teach. Those who can’t do, well, they grift.
Scamming in all of its varieties is an old profession that shows the dark side of human cunning. When I think of the history of the large-scale con, my mind immediately goes the height of Televangelism in the 1980s, when Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were bilking the poor and gullible in the name of God while flying on private jets and building amusement parks. (Jim Bakker recently resurfaced on television, hawking bogus COVID cures, and quickly found himself in legal trouble again). Jimmy Swaggart sold morality to his flock on the chatter box by day and engaged in liaisons with prostitutes by night. Sure, according to parts of the New Testament, Jesus spent time with prostitutes, too. But his reasons for doing so were rather different.
Grifting on a large scale also makes me think of cults and multi-level marketing schemes, and some cases where the two wet their beaks in both pools (see: Rachel Hollis or LuLaRoe).
Politicians have always had an association with artful cons, just by the nature of the profession. Today, though, the political grift, specifically in the vein of populism, is a huge growth market.
Every time former president Donald Trump is in the headlines, he plays the victim and uses it to fundraise. One of his MAGA disciples, Kari Lake, a former TV personality and unsuccessful 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona governor, declared that her election was rigged way before people even started voting. After losing the election, she has taken her bogus fraud claims to court after court, where she inevitably loses again, but uses the attention to fundraise off the poor dupes who have bought into her cult of personality.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was recently indicted on charges that he used campaign funds for personal gain. That’s the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the level of alleged fraud — including creating an entirely fake identity — Santos committed to earn the support of his backers and constituents.
Here in West Virginia, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., is under two ethics investigations over allegations that he used campaign money for personal gain, used campaign staff more or less like personal valets, accepted extravagant vacations funded by backers and did a little evidence and witness tampering once investigators were on to him (Mooney denies all the allegations). Even if none of it is true, Mooney’s place in West Virginia politics is something of a grift, considering he came to the Mountain State after his political ambitions in Maryland fizzled and is rarely seen by constituents outside of a campaign ad on TV or in the mailbox.
Then there’s Gov. Jim Justice, the maybe billionaire who, apparently, owes money to just about everyone. Is there any bottom to the amount of unpaid fines, fees, legal settlements or defaulted loans with Justice’s name (or the names of his adult children) on them? Just last week, a judge ruled that three of the governor’s coal companies are liable for failure to fund employee pensions since 2017.
It’s hard to determine just how much Justice is worth and just how deep his business woes run but, from what has been reported, he looks to owe hundreds of millions of dollars to various banks, attorneys and the U.S. government, among others.
So, what is Justice doing? Running for the U.S. Senate, naturally. Prayer long ago ceded its place to the U.S. political system as the final refuge of a scoundrel.
Think about how much time and effort constant grifting consumes, not to mention the associated risk. No, it’s not as hard as teaching, but it takes a high level of commitment. Now, imagine those grifters putting all that creativity and energy into something, anything, to make the world a better place. It’s a nice thought. But the imagination of a grifter works in a very specific way that, in most cases, doesn’t extend to helping anyone other than themselves. Grifters can’t do, so they grift.