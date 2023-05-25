Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Those who can’t do, teach” is an old, flippant saying about the education profession. The general sentiment is, if you can’t be a professional in a given field, you get paid a much lower salary to show someone else how to do it, I guess.

In reality, teaching is a very difficult profession. That goes double in today’s environment, where teachers are acting as social workers and proxy parents for many children, buying classroom supplies out of their own pockets and dealing with parents and governments that want to dictate what educators can and can’t teach in the small window of time when they’re actually doing their jobs.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you