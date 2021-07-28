Maybe it was because I took two real vacations within three weeks. Maybe there’s some subconscious guilt in my psyche about relaxing. I don’t know the reason, but whatever the cause, I had the dream again last week while at the beach.
I call it “the dream” because it’s the only recurring dream I have, and because almost everyone I know has some similar version of it. It’s almost as if it’s imprinted in our cultural soul, if such a thing exists. I also don’t call it a nightmare because, to me, nightmares have more to do with something deeply unsettling, violent or tragic. The dream is more stressful than anything else.
The premise is that I’m back in college, and I’ve discovered there was a class I thought I dropped, but didn’t, and I haven’t been there all semester and there’s a final coming up. Some of the details change, but this is the basic framework. When I first started having it, the dream was incredibly detailed. I would find an old schedule — exactly like the schedules I used to print out — in a back pocket of the exact backpack I used for my entire four years of college. The sights, sounds, even the texture of the paper and the backpack, all seemed vividly real.
I had this version of the dream most often directly following college. As I began having it less frequently — we’re talking years before it would recur — things got fuzzier. That’s what happened last week, after having the dream for the first time in probably five years. There were layers of different things going on, much of which made little sense and more of which I can’t even recall a week later. But the underlying problem was that I had an exam coming up and I had maybe been to the class once.
What’s weird about it for me is that I only dropped one class while I was in college, and I wasn’t really a frequent class-skipper. There were certainly days when class was canceled ... by me. But it wasn’t a habit. That leads me to believe the dream is representative of something else, not that I particularly want to know what that is.
In any event, if you have some version of this dream — and its analogues are myriad — you know how real it feels. You also know the flood of relief that comes when you either wake up or realize, although still asleep, that you are having a lucid dream.
The basic structure is so common that it’s been repeatedly referenced or lampooned in popular culture.
My personal favorite depiction of this phenomena comes in the schlocky 1980s comedy “Top Secret,” where a young Val Kilmer is being tortured by communist thugs in an East Berlin dungeon. He passes out, and dreams he is walking to a classroom to take a final exam, when a classmate informs him he missed the test and the semester is over. He begins running in slow motion, horrified. He wakes up to find he is still in the dungeon, arms shackled while he is being whipped and punched. He smiles and mutters, “Thank God.”
I’m no expert on psychoanalysis or the subconscious, so I don’t really know why I have this dream, or why it is so prevalent in so many people. I also don’t know if it’s something younger generations typically experience. If anything, growing up seems a lot more stressful for them than it was for me, so I’d imagine they have some version of this shared stressor.
The deviation that is most fascinating to me is the recurring dream of a good friend of mine from college. He’s a computer science engineer, and his most stressful recurring dream is that he’s back in high school working the drive-thru at Taco Bell. The line is backed up around the corner and he’s hitting all the wrong buttons on the register, or he hits the right buttons, but they do the wrong thing and all the customers are furious. This guy is a successful software developer, but that’s where his subconscious goes to rile him up when his head hits the pillow.
The mind is mysterious, and it seems to enjoy occasionally reminding us we are not as at peace with ourselves as we might think. Personally, I could do without the refresher, but my conscious self apparently doesn’t get a vote. So, in another five years, if I’m lucky enough to still be doing what I’m doing, I’ll likely put words to page as another exorcism of this most unwelcome and stressful sleep activity.