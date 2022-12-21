Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I hope you all know that I’ve never been in anything for the money. Having said that, I’ve recently decided I want $4.5 million, so I’m issuing a series of digital, nonfungible tokens as trading cards. It’s the perfect, last-minute Christmas gift for someone you don’t particularly like.

Sure, crypto is crashing and I don’t even really know what it is or how it works, but let’s focus on the goal here, which is for me to obtain $4.5 million. Will I use the money for charity? Er ... sure, I guess? I’d have to pay taxes on it, so that’s a kind of charity, if you think about it the way someone like Jim Justice does.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

