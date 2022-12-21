I hope you all know that I’ve never been in anything for the money. Having said that, I’ve recently decided I want $4.5 million, so I’m issuing a series of digital, nonfungible tokens as trading cards. It’s the perfect, last-minute Christmas gift for someone you don’t particularly like.
Sure, crypto is crashing and I don’t even really know what it is or how it works, but let’s focus on the goal here, which is for me to obtain $4.5 million. Will I use the money for charity? Er ... sure, I guess? I’d have to pay taxes on it, so that’s a kind of charity, if you think about it the way someone like Jim Justice does.
You can buy these trading cards for $99 each, or you can just pay me $4.5 million for one of them and we’ll call it a day.
So, what do you get? I’ve put together several exciting cards featuring your, hopefully, least-favorite columnist — not better than Kabler, not better than Crouser (maybe better than Theissen?) — in dynamic poses in each unique piece of art, which can be yours, forever, if you act now. There are also prizes, like winning a trip to stand in my kitchen and watch me prepare a Hello Fresh meal in awkward silence or sit in the stands with me at one of my kid’s youth hockey games, during which you and I will commence binge drinking at an alarmingly early time of day.
But enough about the perks. The cards are what you want to hear about. Trust me, these trading cards are awesome, and include images of:
Me sitting on the couch with a laptop propped up by my legs and a 16-year-old beagle sleeping beside me. The beagle is very gassy, but these cards aren’t scratch ‘n sniff, so no need to worry. If you do see anyone scratching and attempting to sniff their phone or computer screen, seek help immediately.
Me plugging in Christmas lights. This one might sound boring, but a cool feature of this image is that it is animated. Word balloons will appear with various swears that I utter when engaging in any household task every time you call up the image on your device.
Me interviewing Santa about alleged violations of elf labor laws.
Me interviewing Legolas about the difference between his kind of elves and the elves who work for Santa.
My head Photoshopped onto Kiera Knightley’s body when her character is playing soccer for the Manchester United female team in “Bend it Like Beckham.” This one is just weird, but it really happened.
Me sitting down and coming up with this list, but with fire and dinosaurs everywhere.
Me dressed as Uncle Sam and kicking Hitler in the rear in the style of a 1940s war effort poster.
Me beside a Christmas tree, because there are 12 days of Christmas so we need at least 12 cards.
Me looking at my laptop, copping out and deciding 12 listings would be a waste of everyone’s time, but with fire and dinosaurs everywhere.
So, there you go. Pretty great, right? And, unlike some people who are doing this kind of thing not just for money but for attention, I give you my solemn vow that, for $4.5 million, I will disappear forever.
Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukah. Have a great Boxing Day, if that’s something you do (just remember it’s not about what it sounds like). Oh, and please remember to spay and neuter your Grinches.