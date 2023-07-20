Is it just me, or does it seem like West Virginia University is fighting fires that are raging out of control on multiple fronts?
As I’ve mentioned before, I didn’t got to college in West Virginia. However, I like to see the state’s colleges and universities — especially WVU and Marshall — prosper for several reasons.
I’m always happy when the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd are doing well in college athletics, because that’s the area that, generally, most concerns the people I interact with. I worked in Huntington for nine years. When the Thundering Herd was having a good season in football or basketball, people were happier. That town bleeds Kelly green. Nearly everyone I worked with was a Marshall graduate or had come to adopt the Herd as their rooting interest after living in Huntington for a while.
You can find all kinds of fan bases in Charleston, but I don’t think I’m telling anyone anything they don’t know by saying it’s WVU dominant with a tinge of “Go Herd!” Again, when those schools are doing well in athletics, people in the capital city are more chipper, and I like seeing people happy about anything along those lines.
Of course, the primary function of a university is to provide education, resources and research, all aimed at giving students the best opportunity for a successful future while also contributing to the community, the state and, in terms of research, business and industry. Additionally, the state’s colleges and universities, private and public, are huge economic drivers and employers in their communities.
On top of all that, I live in West Virginia and I have a family. So, I have a vested interest in the health of higher education here, and not just from the perspective of how it might affect my child in eight years or so, but how it helps make West Virginia a better place to live.
In light of all that, what’s happening at WVU is alarming. There’s the whole Bob Huggins thing, which is awful enough on its face but is now shaping up to be an unwelcome and possibly long-term distraction in the form of a legal battle.
More important are the steps administrators are taking to slash programs and staff while hiking tuition in response to declining enrollment and a massive budget shortfall anywhere from around $50 million to $75 million. That whole situation indicates that the university is in crisis.
If you go back just a few years, there were warning signs that all was not well at WVU. Possible open-meetings infractions by the WVU Board of Governors post-COVID are troubling. WVU President E. Gordon Gee joining the advisory board of another university in Austin, Texas, was flat out weird (doubly so when considering the school isn’t accredited, doesn’t offer any degrees or, seemingly, any way to enroll, with its existence limited to a website that appears to function solely to take donations and blatantly politicize higher education as too liberal, a view Gee seems to share, given some recent remarks).
In late 2021, the WVU Faculty Senate brought a no-confidence vote against Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed over what the faculty viewed as the administration’s poor handling of COVID-19 vaccination policies and lack of transparency regarding hiring practices for certain positions and the continuance or elimination of academic programs. The vote failed, after considerable political pressure was brought to bear, including from high-ranking GOP officials in the West Virginia Legislature.
That the vote even happened was a red flag. Politicians getting involved was another.
Don’t forget that WVU administrators also cracked down on law school faculty who, for years, have provided no-cost legal counsel and resources to those who have been wronged but don’t have the money to go toe-to-toe in court with deep-pocketed defendants. Last year, WVU officials enacted a new policy requiring law school faculty to get permission from the university to represent a client or offer legal advice on a case. The policy initially was applied to Bob Bastress, and seemed directly political and retaliatory, given Bastress had just represented union members in a case against an anti-union law passed by the Legislature.
Take all of this together, and a picture of a university in absolute chaos emerges, with administrators addressing all the wrong issues.
Universities everywhere are having to reevaluate what they offer and what they charge. The large-scale problem of easily amassed student debt in exchange for a degree that might not be worth it is hurting the bottom line. In West Virginia, public colleges and universities also have to contend with continual gutting of state funding (the opposite of what should be happening in the state with the lowest percentage of residents with a four-year degree in the nation).
It’s a difficult situation, but if leaders at WVU appear absolutely lost right now, it’s because they’ve been off-track for some time. Perhaps they’re the ones who should be evaluated for efficacy versus cost.