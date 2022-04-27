Elon Musk makes electric cars. I know that, because the West Virginia Legislature, during a time when a car dealership owner was president of the state Senate, banned the consumer-direct sale of cars, which happens to be Tesla’s business model.
Elon Musk makes rockets. I know that because he’s a billionaire, and every billionaire is required to have their own private space program.
Elon Musk is a bad “Saturday Night Live” host. I know that because I watched him do it.
Now, Elon Musk owns the social media platform Twitter. I know that because it seems everyone has a strong opinion about it.
It’s hailed by some as a return to “true” free speech on the platform. Many Russian bots, conspiracy theorists, white supremacists and a former U.S. president were banned by Twitter, and various attempts at a knock-off version where those castaways could find safe harbor have been dismal failures. Others see Musk’s purchase as dangerous, should those booted with good reason be let back in.
Elon Musk is brilliant when it comes to a lot of things. His cars are pretty amazing. Sure, some of his unmanned rockets have blown up, but you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs. His acting, including a stunt cameo in “Iron Man 2,” sucks. He’s a bit weird. A lot of rich people are.
I’ve been on Twitter since 2012. I set up an account when I was a sports writer, using it to update readers and fans on game scores. I don’t follow Elon Musk on Twitter (he’s got 83 million other followers, so I don’t think I’m hurting his feelings). Until this week, I had never seen a tweet from Elon Musk. The tweet I saw from the billionaire newly minted owner of one of the world’s largest social media platforms, was an erectile-disfunction jab at fellow billionaire Bill Gates. Cue the losing-bid music from “The Price is Right.”
That’s Twitter, folks. It is random, it is loud and it is puzzling. It can be kind, it can bridge gaps, it can be inspiring. In other words, it can, sometimes, do good. It also can be snarky, mean, dishonest and petty. I’m pretty sure, if you look at my account, you could find an example of all of these things, good and bad (dishonesty being the hopeful exception).
Really, no one should be on Twitter. It’s like handing matches and illegal fireworks to toddlers and telling them to run out onto a dry lawn and have fun. Yet, few can really leave. It’s how so many people communicate. It’s essential to some livelihoods. To speak just of my profession, it’s often the platform on which news breaks these days. It’s also a cesspool for news that is only news because of the controversy a tweet generates. It’s truly bizarre.
Oh, and it is owned by a modern titan of industry who also likes to proliferate boner jokes. Makes as much sense as anything else that happens on there.
Who cares if Musk owns Twitter? Now, all of the headaches generated every 15 seconds at 280 characters a clip are his problem. Good luck.
Really, Twitter is best summed up in emojis: smiley face, upside down smiley face, eye-roll, palm on face, mad face, resigned sigh/shoulder shrug.
One last thing, I’m thirsty for followers, so make sure you hit up that handle at the end of this.