Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I love “The Lord of the Rings.” It’s my favorite book (or series of books depending on how you look at it) and I think one of the reasons it endures is because author J.R.R. Tolkien deliberately steered clear of allegory and went for something he saw as more effective, which is applicability.

What does that mean? Well, it means that the one ring is evil, but it is not representative of a specific evil in contemporary times. And since it is a tool, it changes the person who wields it. The ring could be a stand-in for a despot with a nuclear arsenal, but it could just as easily be a metaphor for something like addiction or even obsession. No one takes their first drink with the aim of becoming dependent on alcohol and that need overshadowing everything else in their life while destroying their physical and mental health. No one clicks on an online video with the goal of turning into the person yelling at everyone at Thanksgiving three years later, then finding themselves alone and enraged while the rest of the family is in the other room watching football.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you