I love “The Lord of the Rings.” It’s my favorite book (or series of books depending on how you look at it) and I think one of the reasons it endures is because author J.R.R. Tolkien deliberately steered clear of allegory and went for something he saw as more effective, which is applicability.
What does that mean? Well, it means that the one ring is evil, but it is not representative of a specific evil in contemporary times. And since it is a tool, it changes the person who wields it. The ring could be a stand-in for a despot with a nuclear arsenal, but it could just as easily be a metaphor for something like addiction or even obsession. No one takes their first drink with the aim of becoming dependent on alcohol and that need overshadowing everything else in their life while destroying their physical and mental health. No one clicks on an online video with the goal of turning into the person yelling at everyone at Thanksgiving three years later, then finding themselves alone and enraged while the rest of the family is in the other room watching football.
A literary critic once said something about the book, and the ring in particular, that I think is very important. I wish I could find the quote and give it proper citation, but if you go looking for anything related to Tolkien right now it leads you to one diatribe or another about the Amazon series “The Rings of Power.” Don’t know what the problem is, not interested. But what the literary critic, in essence, said is that Tolkien served in World War I and lived through World War II, and saw ordinary people do extraordinarily evil things. What the one ring promises, the critic states, is that under the right conditions, that could be you.
David DePape probably did not begin whatever journey he was on with the endgame vision of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in hopes of torturing her and beating her with a hammer. Of course, Pelosi wasn’t home, so DePape instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul, fracturing his skull.
DePape isn’t an American citizen. He’s from Canada and in the country illegally. And yet, he was so enraptured with conspiracy theories and toxic U.S. political rhetoric that, according to police, he had planned to secure Speakers Pelosi with zip ties and said he wanted to break her kneecaps as a warning to all Democrats.
How does this even happen to a person? Let’s go back to “The Lord of the Rings.”
The one ring wants to be possessed by someone powerful, because it can do its worst in their hands. However, in the book, we see what it does to an ordinary person, Gollum, who is so enchanted by it he murders his only friend, who happened to find it first. Already something of a pariah in his community, as he uses the ring he becomes a liar and a thief. Though no one really knows about the murder, Gollum is still looked down upon and mistrusted for his behavior and is ultimately cast out. He is utterly wretched. Is that what he wanted? No. It’s not really what the ring wanted, either. But the ring is poison and Gollum, with no real understanding of what he had tapped into, wasn’t strong enough or equipped to resist it. The ring is partly to blame, but Gollum still has to bear the consequences of his actions.
According to news reports, DePape had been living out of a garage apartment in California for the past two years, spiraling down the rabbit hole of disinformation and conspiracy theories online and in far-right media, where violent fantasies are peddled and purveyors act incredulous and bewildered when something like this happens and a connection is suggested.
Police said DePape told them he was on a “suicide mission” and had a hit list of politicians he planned to attack to stop the “lies” coming from Washington, D.C.
Whoever DePape was before, he is now a jail inmate charged with attempted murder. A man who was not even a U.S. citizen took it upon himself to, as police claim he said, “take them all out” because of his diet of rage, delusion and despair in the face of his own nothingness as a person.
No one sets out to become David DePape, but, under the right circumstances, it could be you.