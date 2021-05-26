Just like 722,835 other West Virginians, give or take, I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please hold your applause. I’m nearly 10 years outside of the 12-35 age range the state is trying so desperately to reach right now, so I didn’t contribute to that effort, nor am I eligible for the $100 incentive that’s being offered to them to get the shot. (Having said that, if you see me on the street and you want to throw money, go ahead. It’d be a welcome change from rotten fruit.)
In any event, I’m vaccinated. Things should be pretty easy for me and 722,835 other West Virginians right now, yeah? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we the vaccinated no longer need to wear masks anywhere. The governor said the same thing. So, we should be maskless and proud.
It’s a bit more complicated than that, though.
Some public places and businesses have lifted their restrictions for masks, but others are keeping them in place. I get that. There are still a lot of folks out there who haven’t been vaccinated, and there’s no real process for determining who is and isn’t, at this point. Not every business is the same, and there are different levels of risk involved, not to mention the importance of continuing to protect the health of employees. It can be a bit confusing at times, but that’s to be expected.
What’s more awkward is the social interaction aspect. Some of us are still relearning how to be around people with whom we may only be vaguely acquainted, if we know them at all, in a public place. And masking up is still sporadic. Some are still wearing them because they’re not fully vaccinated. Others probably just don’t feel safe enough yet to go without them. Some might be wearing them because they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
I don’t know about you, but I’m a bit neurotic about the whole thing. “I’m not wearing a mask, but that person is,” goes my internal monologue. “Are they going to think I’m cavalier about their health, or public health in general? Are they going to think I’m an anti-vaxxer? Oh no, now I’m staring. Wait, no, are they staring? Well, only one way out of this. Time to ram my head into something and pretend I’m unconscious.”
That might be overthinking it a bit. But, to me at least, it is something of an uncomfortable social dance we’re doing, mostly in our heads. It’s going to take a while for some of us to feel normal in certain settings.
In any event, as I’ve gone to wearing a mask only when required, it’s made me realize there are some things I’m going to miss.
Since March 2020, whenever I’ve rolled up to a business or public building — be it a bank, grocery store or even my son’s school — I’ve donned my mask, looked over at whoever is in the car with me, and said some variation of “Let’s rob this place.” If there aren’t any kids in the car, an expletive will creep in there from time to time. I don’t know if it was ever funny to anyone other than me. I continue to think it’s hilarious, but I’ll probably be the only one sad to see that little ritual go.
Also, turns out I’m pretty darned handsome when you can only see my eyes and forehead. Now, the Roman nose, weak chin and reflexive, nearly permanent cynical half grin are back on display. That’s a shame. For everyone.
Still, I think those paltry benefits pale in comparison to the upside of protecting yourself from a lethal virus. Whether you get $100 or just a sore arm and the knowledge you’re now safer against this thing, please, get the shot. Help us end this. No matter what your face looks like, I guarantee you, there’s someone who misses it.