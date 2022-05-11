Someone asked me a week or so ago if I’d been watching the defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. I hadn’t. In fact, I didn’t even know it had gone to trial.
I knew some basics about the case beforehand, mainly from a Rolling Stone article that’s now nearly four years old, which detailed Depp’s excessive drug and alcohol use and the financial hole he had dug for himself because of a spending compulsion that centered on really expensive stuff.
I didn’t get to explain any of that, as this person who asked the question quickly moved on to engage with someone else who had been watching the trial. A lot of my social interactions end this way, and the world is probably a better place for it.
At first, the fascination with the whole thing struck me as odd, but then I realized it had been a while since there had been a high-profile court case with wall-to-wall coverage like the O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson or Casey Anthony trials. I mention those cases in particular because they didn’t really have broader implications beyond plaintiff and defendant and yet, for some reason, there’s a morbid fascination with ugly details spilled in a courtroom. We even take sides in things that, by and large, have nothing to do with us.
In some ways it’s really weird, and in other ways it’s not. It’s human nature to take a rooting interest in something we’re watching unfold, be it a game between two football teams we could care less about or a celebrity train wreck that just keeps plowing off the rails. We find a way to pick a side. In this instance, even though I’ve watched none of the trial and, honestly, couldn’t care less what becomes of it, I’m predisposed to favor Heard, because of a magazine article that, in modern terms, is practically ancient. I’m not heavily invested, and I’m even less informed about what’s happening, but I still have a gentle tug in one direction.
Just going by the unavoidable headlines I’ve seen on television, in print and online, I’m on the wrong side. Again, that’s just a guess. Still, I’d rather be wrong about something that has nothing to do with me than say, some scenario in which I’m forced to prove that I can drive across the Southside bridge with a blindfold on and rabid squirrels placed in my pants.
Look, I get it. It’s an outlet. It’s something that we can watch that takes our attention away from all of life’s many stresses. It’s kind of a healthy place for righteous indignation to go, rather than perhaps entering into a swearing fit and overturning the display table at a Girl Scouts cookie sale because they’re out of tagalongs. Not that I’ve ever done that. If anyone said I did, I’ve got witnesses who will tell you it was like that when I got there.
What I don’t get, at least not entirely, is just how passionate some people can be about the whole thing. This is probably because I spent half my life without the internet and half with it, and the rancor of online analysis still baffles me. Go on YouTube and see how many videos there are with text imposed over a thumbnail that says “Depp destroys Heard attorney,” or “Depp lawyer crushes hapless witness.”
It’s very destructive language. Everyone is “owned” or “smashed” or “annihilated.” I guess that drives up clicks. I probably wouldn’t view a video with the description “Pleasant exchange provides unique insight that will have little overall importance in larger scope of trial, let alone continuance of human existence.”
Anyway, my point is we’re kind of set up to be drawn to these things. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, though one should always be wary of the first click leading to two more that open a poisoned well with no bottom.
I’m not one to judge. My own passions are a bit weird, if you think about it. I spend countless hours this time of year in agony based on whether a team of grown men on ice skates can put small, rubber discs into a net more than another group of men trying to do the same thing, but wearing different colors, all so that one group can lift a large, metal cylinder with a cup on top of it sometime in June. To each their own.