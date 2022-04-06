I went to the Judas Priest show recently at the Charleston Civic Memorial Veterans Field House Convention Arena and Fiduciary Brokerage (still not getting that name right) a couple of weekends ago, and my hearing is still recovering.
I’m not going to try to pass myself off as a dyed-in-the-wool Priest fan. I don’t own any of their records, I don’t listen to their stuff a whole lot. But I have a friend who loves them, and I’m familiar enough with their catalog that I figured we’d have a good time. We did, although we’re now communicating via a complex system of hand gestures because we can’t hear anything. I guess what I’m trying to say is it was loud. That’s as it should be, and I’m not complaining.
Really, though, Priest is well outside my wheelhouse. I listen to some music that has harder edges, but nothing that would really be considered metal. And Priest is, if nothing else, proper, British ‘eavy metal. (You can’t see me, but I’m snapping my fingers near my ears and I’m getting nothing.)
Judas Priest is so metal that they were one of those bands evangelical groups and certain wings of Congress would warn you about in the early 1980s. The band name alone was good enough — or scary enough — to get them to the top of the list of a good, old-fashioned religious record-burning party without hearing a note of the music. They were one of the bands that wound up in court because parents blamed non-existent subliminal messages in their music for a teen’s suicide.
I don’t know about all of that. I watched an entire show and, at no point, did frontman Rob Halford tell anyone in the arena (coliseum? what is it? I’m still not getting that right) to worship the devil or go out and harm themselves or someone else. He might’ve and I just didn’t hear it. As I believe I mentioned, I was practically deaf by the third song of the set. I’m 99.9% sure he didn’t, though.
Anyway, I knew about a lot of the controversy around the band back in the day, although I was really young at the time and wasn’t all that familiar with their music (I was not even close to being the oldest person at that show, which was a nice change for me). I eventually was able to recognize a lot of their songs because they’ve managed to hold some sort of cultural relevance for more than four decades.
I was talking about it with my colleague, Bill Lynch, who nicely summed it up by saying they had been around long enough to be very influential, then slide into a point of reverence before reaching a stage where they were pretty much making fun of themselves, then wound up being taken seriously again.
Here’s what I know. I had a great time. I also have mad respect for Halford, and not just because he can still get onstage as a sort of heavy metal Gandalf and belt out those operatic notes.
Halford is gay, and while that makes little difference to anyone in 2022, he didn’t actually come out until the late 1990s. Priest’s peak was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when something like that, especially in the culture of hard rock or metal, could be a very big deal (Halford has said in interviews that it was a very difficult time, personally). Yet, a man dressed in leather fetish gear who occasionally held a riding crop on stage managed to convince millions of people that the look was the height of masculinity, of toughness, and that songs like “Hellbent for Leather” were about aggressive fashion.
All I can say to that is: Well-played, Mr. Halford. Well played. Please, by all means, rock on.