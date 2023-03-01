Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill allowing discrimination against the LGBTQ community, and potentially undermining city ordinances that protect residents from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, was apparently so important that the West Virginia Senate suspended its rules Wednesday to get it through. (It’s more likely the Senate didn’t want any public feedback on this “religious freedom” bill that originated in the House of Delegates, so they fast-tracked it.)

I’m not sure who was asking for this law, but the Legislature has taken swipes at city fairness ordinances before and has declined for years to update the state’s anti-discrimination law to include sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He may be reached at ben.fields@hd

mediallc.com. Follow @BenFields

WV on Twitter.

