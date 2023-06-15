A long time ago, there was a guy named William Branham who went around the United States conducting scam faith healings at religious revivals. When that line of work waned in the late 1950s, Branham moved on to preaching about the immediately approaching end times and claiming he was a prophet.
He still taught a doctrine of divine healing, although it didn’t arrive after a drunk driver hit his car in Amarillo, Texas, in 1965. Branham died in a hospital bed on Christmas Eve.
A world and a generation or more away, in Kenya, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, until recently, led a doomsday cult that reportedly was influenced by Branham’s teachings. Mackenzie’s message dismissed education, medicine and outside cultural influences as the devil’s work. He declared that the world would end this year on April 15.
The world is still here, but hundreds of Mackenzie’s followers are not. Mackenzie is accused of ordering his congregation to starve themselves to death as the apparent end of the world approached, although Mackenzie didn’t follow his own teaching. He’s now under arrest and authorities are still finding bodies in a forested area where his cult had settled. This week, the death toll surpassed 300, according to a report from Reuters.
It’s heartbreaking — and morbidly fascinating — how easily cult leaders can order followers to give over their land, their money, themselves and their fates. It’s also interesting how, dead or living, some of these leaders retain their authority and reverence to followers, even when specific predictions fail to materialize or leaders are repeatedly exposed as charlatans.
Mental flexibility, although not always in terms of skeptical thought, plays a big role in that. You have to be willing to accept that, when a leader said the world was going to end and it didn’t, it was a metaphor, as that leader is now saying. Or there was a math error. Or the president, who was supposed to be arrested on a specific day and outed as a satanist but wasn’t, isn’t really the president, but a clone who is carrying out the will of the previous president (who is still president).
Once you go so far, it probably becomes less difficult. Endless rationalization is certainly easier than self-reflection or admitting that you maybe got in a little too deep with this thing (it shouldn’t be that way, but such is human nature).
What’s really scary is that this could happen to anyone. Hundreds of millions of Americans easily saw that David Koresh, barricaded in a Waco, Texas, compound with child brides and an illegal arsenal of military-grade weapons, was not the messiah. But try telling that to one of the few who believed he was, even 30 years after Koresh’s movement literally went down in flames.
There are a lot of reasons people fall for this stuff, but a primary factor is a huckster pushing all the right buttons for a certain type of individual, who is soon to be parted from that individuality, likely along with any money they might have. Very few people join a cult knowing they’re joining a cult. They think life suddenly makes sense. That thing that was always gnawing at their gut with doubt, guilt, fear or sadness is gone. They’re happy, or, at least, they think they are.
They’re also conditioned. They’re told, perhaps not explicitly but in some form, that others won’t understand. Those outside will be jealous of this newfound happiness and will try to take it away. After all, those outsiders don’t know the truth. And that just sucks the person in deeper, as they become isolated from friends, family and loved ones who are generally concerned for that person’s well-being (much more so than whatever “prophet” the person is following).
Whether it’s a forest in Kenya, a suburban house-turned-monastery in San Diego whose occupants eagerly await a comet or a laptop in a darkened bedroom where an individual ceaselessly scrolls through QAnon message boards, it’s about isolation and belonging at the same time.
By the way, as I’ve said probably too often, this can happen with anything. If you’re a storm chaser and you sank everything you owned into a storm-chasing mobile, the spouse and kids have left you and, still, all you ever talk to anyone about is storm chasing while trying to get them to watch a video on your phone of a tornado you’ve chased, things have gone too far.
It’s much more difficult, I’d imagine, to course correct out of a cult. Still, it’s an addiction in the form of the feeling you get from a person, a line of beliefs, a sense of belonging or seemingly simple answers that calm the mind in an otherwise uncaring and chaotic world full of complicated questions.
I am not an expert on addiction or cults. I can’t offer simple solutions to those problems. What I can say is that balance is important. Too much of what seems to be a good thing typically isn’t good. It’s a big world out there, filled with millions of choices. Please play responsibly.