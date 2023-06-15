Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A long time ago, there was a guy named William Branham who went around the United States conducting scam faith healings at religious revivals. When that line of work waned in the late 1950s, Branham moved on to preaching about the immediately approaching end times and claiming he was a prophet.

He still taught a doctrine of divine healing, although it didn’t arrive after a drunk driver hit his car in Amarillo, Texas, in 1965. Branham died in a hospital bed on Christmas Eve.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.