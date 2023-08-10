For readers who have always assumed there is something wrong with my brain, we’ll soon have a definitive answer.
I had to get an MRI this week as a precautionary measure to (hopefully) rule out that there’s anything seriously out of order between the ears in relation to another health matter.
The only reason I bring it up is that a brain MRI can be a weird experience for some. In most instances, you’re mechanically conveyed into a very tight space and kept there for around 20 minutes while all kinds of industrial sounds assault the senses as the magnetic images are recorded. I’ve never been in a coffin, but, that’s what I’d liken it to. Actually, given the audio accompaniment — mitigated somewhat by earplugs — maybe it’s more like being in a coffin at an Eastern European rave.
Naturally, one of the first things you’re asked before this procedure starts is whether you’re claustrophobic. The statistics and studies vary, but numerous reports cite as many as 13% of patients experience some form of anxiety during an MRI. This can range from mild worry to full-blown panic attacks and hyperventilation.
A more specific study from the National Institute of Health found that, from 2019 to 2021, a little fewer than 1% of patients failed to complete an MRI procedure because of claustrophobia-fueled panic. Some of these failures were pretty epic, with people melting down and literally shimmying out of the machine.
Now, I didn’t look any of this up before the appointment. Browsing the internet for information on health problems, symptoms and procedures is a gateway to madness. Skin irritation? According to WebMD, it could be anything from a heat rash to leprosy. Yeah, it’s probably leprosy.
Even without doing research in advance, I knew that some people freak out when they’re in that little tunnel. With the way my mind works, I inserted the possibility that it could happen to me, even though I’ve never had any type of negative reaction to enclosed spaces. What’s especially backward is that I wasn’t worried at all about the worst-case scenario of the results of the scan. I know the implications, but I also know how to compartmentalize and not get overwhelmed by the myriad possibilities. I’ll know when I know, and go from there. But 20 minutes in that tube? Have you heard what that does to some people? I’m going to lose it, I just know it.
“You OK? You look a little nervous,” one of the techs said.
“Yeah ... it’s just ... yeah,” I said.
OK, turns out I was fine throughout the scan. Considering my wife’s had 30 or so brain scans with everything she’s been through in recent years, I’m glad I didn’t collapse over a single MRI. Still, it struck me that the power of suggestion we have over ourselves is fascinating, if not a little funny and a tad scary.
You can psyche yourself out of or into a lot of things if you get in your own head too much, let alone what the internet, the TV or other people are telling you. Of course, it’s harder these days not to overreact to something with all of those external sources so consistently loud in our ears.
There’s a great guardrail along these lines in Douglas Adams’ novel, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” When explaining why the titular book is the best-selling and most popular trove on information in the universe, the author notes it’s slightly cheaper than the more authoritative encyclopedias on the market.
Equally important, though, is that it has the words “Don’t Panic” on the cover as a perspective check for the overwhelming amount of information within that could easily break someone’s brain. Perhaps it’s easier said than done, but it’s still great advice.