From the time my son was 3 until he was maybe 5 or so, he was really into the Disney/Pixar “Cars” franchise of movies. It started around late 2015, early 2016, when I was still working in Huntington. So, once a week, on my lunch break, I’d head up to the Toys “R” Us (remember them?) in Barboursville and find a die-cast car character from the series and bring it home.
My son’s eyes would light up and he’d play with those things until the paint was chipped and the wheels were bent. My dad used to do the same thing with Star Wars figures when I was 4 and “The Empire Strikes Back” had come out in theaters.
Anyway, I did this for a long time and, on one trip, I noticed a product near the register. They kind of looked like Lego, but they were National Hockey League figures that came in a blind box made by a company called Oyo. I bought one on a whim. Getting back to the office, I opened it to find pieces that assembled into Jonathan Toews, of the Chicago Blackhawks. I put it together in a matter of maybe two or three minutes and placed it on my desk. Then I noticed a scratch card that came with it. Turns out, I had just won a free hockey set from their website.
I soon became hooked. Putting the figures together offered a couple minutes of zen during a demanding, hectic job. Eventually, I had hockey players all over my desk. They made the move with me to Charleston (you can see a brief shot of the Toronto Maple Leafs starting line on my desk in the Charleston segment of the HBO Documentary “Our Towns”).
I started buying their Major League Baseball, NFL and college football products, too. Some I put on my desk, some I gave to my son, a good many I gave to friends who were fans of a particular team or player. They always looked at it like I did, turning it in their fingers, curious with a bit of childlike excitement. Some form of “Cool! Where did you get this?” always followed.
Then the products weren’t in stores anymore. By around 2019, Oyo’s website was only offering baseball figures and a few other specialty products. Now, they’re gone. You can still find their products on team websites that haven’t sold all of them, but their official online store went dark sometime last year. They haven’t posted an update on their Facebook page since July 3, 2019.
Naturally curious, I wanted to know what happened, and I ended up learning that something so creative, joyful and seemingly simple was also extremely complicated and messy.
The figures were the brainchild of engineer Tom Skripps, who, after taking his son to a Red Sox game, realized that Park didn’t have any real toys for kids at souvenir stands. So, long story short, he designed them. By 2011, Skripps got enough investors to secure licensing deals with sports leagues and produce the figures, get them into stores and sell them online.
A Boston Globe report said the company got off to a fast start. What’s more, everything from design to manufacturing was done in the United States — all in Massachusetts, in fact.
“The company raised more than $14 million in funding, and grew to 120 employees. Its products could be found in independent toy stores, stadiums, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods,” Globe contributor Scott Kirsner wrote in a 2020 article.
But there were problems. Brick and mortar stores weren’t fully committed to the toys, and those stores made up 80% of Oyo’s distribution, according to the Globe. Oyo also had a lot of venture-capital investment, and those investors wanted to see an app or a video game or something tied to the toys, which wasn’t really what inspired their creation and would cost more in licensing fees.
That the toys were made in America was also a problem, and probably the saddest factor in the company’s downfall. As one former Oyo executive said, the business model of paying workers $13 to $15 an hour to make plastic mold figures when it could be done in another country for $1 or $2 an hour made Oyo’s products more expensive.
“The company thought ‘Made in USA’ would be worth something to the leagues and to the consumer — and it isn’t,” he told Kirsner.
Oyo went through a variety of ownership changes, with Skripps finally getting the company back only to file for bankruptcy. Oyo was bought in 2018 at auction for $600,000 by another venture-capital group. Oh, and Lego, which doesn’t make any licensed sports figures right now, but might like to one day, was constantly threatening to sue.
That’s where the story ends, as far as I know. The Boston Globe article was published in February last year. We all know what happened in March and what the pandemic has done to retail of all varieties.
It’s just sad to me that something that came from a good idea and sparked such creativity, with the driving force that it would be fun for kids and collectors, had to wade through so much muck and was eventually crushed. It’s doubly depressing when you realize that providing 120 decent-paying jobs in this country was a hindrance.
Sometimes, you look at a thing or a person — a newly designed car, an athlete or musician, or even a toy inspired by a kid who wanted something that didn’t exist — and you say to yourself, “wouldn’t it be cool to do that for a living?”
Turns out, the answer isn’t always yes. The American dream starts as just that, but there’s a lot to get through and, often, so many compromises and sacrifices to see something as simple as a tiny plastic figure of Gordie Howe in his Hartford Whalers uniform become a reality. Then, it has to make money without costing anything to produce, or the venture vultures start circling. What a nightmare.