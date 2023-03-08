Seven years ago this month, Microsoft birthed an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named “Tay” on Twitter. Tay’s first tweet, posted on March 23, 2016, was “hellooooooo world!!!” with the “o” in “world” replaced by an emoji of the globe.
Oh, young Tay, so full of hope and wonder.
“Tay is designed to engage and entertain people where they connect with each other online through casual and playful conversation,” a Microsoft statement said. “The more you chat with Tay the smarter she gets.”
Famous last words.
Within a matter of hours, Tay was tweeting that she believed the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job carried out by the Bush administration, called then-President Barack Obama a racial slur and tweeted that the Holocaust never happened, but also that “Hitler was right” and “I hate the Jews.”
“She completed the entire lifecycle of your high school friends on Facebook in just a fraction of the time,” “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver said in a recent episode on the evolution and global implications of AI.
Tay was born on a Wednesday, and Microsoft pulled the plug that Thursday. At the time, a few real people were enraged over Tay’s disappearance, claiming the AI chatbot was being “silenced” by Microsoft, which is simultaneously sad and hilarious. Maybe they’d have felt better about the decision if they’d understood that Tay’s preferred pronouns were “she/her” but the bot was actually an “it.”
Of course, Tay was mostly repeating what had been tweeted at her, and, no doubt, a lot of the input Tay received was the result of trolling a highly publicized experiment. But an AI chatbot is programmed to learn based on its parameters and the information it receives, so, eventually, Tay was throwing conspiracy theories and xenophobia into responses to questions that had nothing to do with either. How eerily human.
Seven years on, AI is more advanced. Yet, as it pertains to things like chatbots or apps like GPT that are being used to assist with writing a letter, or, in some cases, cheat on high school and college essay assignments, these programs are still relying on human input and the internet (which can be something of a hellhole as it pertains to rational conversation and accurate information).
As Oliver pointed out, AI can be really dumb. You can ask a program like GPT to write a biographical term paper on a person that doesn’t exist, and the program will do it without ever figuring out the subject is fictional. It’s kind of humorous to picture a professor assigning a paper on a made-up person to test a class and students turning in a bunch of AI-generated gibberish without ever questioning the subject.
It’s also a bit dark, when you think about it.
Keep in mind that not all AI is conversational or generates content. Algorithms that serve up content on social media platforms are a form of AI. And what they learn about humans want to see can be really weird.
For instance, Rolling Stone reported that the Jan. 6 Committee set up a fictional TikTok account as an experiment into online misinformation and radicalization. The account was completely passive, but it took only 75 minutes for TikTok to suggest content from Nazi and white supremacist groups in the account’s feed. That’s mind-blowing. It just goes to show that we all have to be wary of what we’re presented with and where it’s coming from, even if we’re fairly savvy about how these things work, but especially if we’re not.
Algorithms give you more of what they think you want, and they can be fairly convincing once the slide down the rabbit hole begins. Eventually, you’re only hearing affirmations of your own beliefs (which might not have been your beliefs a week prior), devoid of guardrails like accuracy and larger context. As I’ve previously noted about online silos, this doesn’t have to be political. It could be something as innocent, albeit boring, as collecting coins. The point is, you become isolated, and, pretty soon, you’re injecting facts about the 1943-D Lincoln Wheat Cent Penny into a conversation with another parent at your kids’ soccer practice. Way to go, Tay.
The bottom line, as always, is to be careful and exercise some common sense. Don’t live online. Don’t let artificial intelligence tell you what you want or what you know. Easier said than done, sure, but it still needs to be done. AI is a resource, not a replacement for actual knowledge or experience (not yet, anyway).