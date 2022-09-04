Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A lot of people believe that the emergence of non-glamorous, atonal and angry grunge music in the early 1990s is what killed the popularity of hair metal, with its leather- or spandex-clad musicians dolled up in makeup and accompanied by laser-light shows and pyrotechnics.

That’s one theory. However, vital to the hair metal scene was, well, hair — grown long and then sculpted by crates of hair spray. Many overlook that at the same time hair metal hit its zenith, scientists alerted us to a hole in the ozone layer caused by gaseous emissions. One of the leading culprits was aerosol, the propellant that powered all of that Aqua Net. So, heroically, hair metal gave its life to save the planet, and everyone agreed to pretend to like Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth (I know, I know, Sonic Youth technically emerged from post-hardcore indie rock, but the shoe still fits, and I’m not going to say Nirvana, because it would upset too many people, all right?)

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

