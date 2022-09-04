A lot of people believe that the emergence of non-glamorous, atonal and angry grunge music in the early 1990s is what killed the popularity of hair metal, with its leather- or spandex-clad musicians dolled up in makeup and accompanied by laser-light shows and pyrotechnics.
That’s one theory. However, vital to the hair metal scene was, well, hair — grown long and then sculpted by crates of hair spray. Many overlook that at the same time hair metal hit its zenith, scientists alerted us to a hole in the ozone layer caused by gaseous emissions. One of the leading culprits was aerosol, the propellant that powered all of that Aqua Net. So, heroically, hair metal gave its life to save the planet, and everyone agreed to pretend to like Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth (I know, I know, Sonic Youth technically emerged from post-hardcore indie rock, but the shoe still fits, and I’m not going to say Nirvana, because it would upset too many people, all right?)
Clearly, I’m having too much fun, here, so I’ll tell an oversimplified version of the real story. In 1978, certain chemicals used in aerosol sprays determined to be harmful to the atmosphere were banned. By around 1990, most aerosol sprays were phased out to stop the deterioration of the ozone, saving us (that time) from baking to death. It seems strange today, but, for a lot of our country’s history, scientists would point out a problem, offer a solution, and we’d look around and say, “Fair enough.” It was a pretty good system. Of course, if this happened today, we’d have aerosol truthers out there, spraying their mullets in the faces of environmentalists.
That’s not to say that solving one problem didn’t create another, though I was surprised to see it rear its head in the news last week. See, recently, New York passed a law requiring ID to purchase chemical chargers for canisters of things like whipped cream. Now, a lot of business owners in New York got confused and thought they had to start asking for ID for anyone buying a canister of whipped cream, and were prohibited from selling the stuff to anyone under the age of 21. So, what’s all this about?
Well, spraying stuff out of a can is awesome, so we didn’t just stop doing it with every household product after getting rid of aerosol. Instead, companies began using other compounds to force material out of a compressed container. In whipped cream, they switched to nitrous oxide. That’s right, laughing gas.
Several enterprising and bored individuals (mostly kids in small towns who weren’t old enough to buy alcohol or didn’t want the risk associated with buying recreational drugs) realized that if you held a whipped cream can upright, emptied your lungs, put your mouth over the nozzle, pressed it and inhaled, the gas would come out, but not the whipped cream, resulting in a 30- to 45-second high.
I understand some people might be upset that I just laid out how to do what folks my age called “whippets.” In my defense, this has been going on for more than 30 years. Also, if there’s anyone under 21 reading this in an actual newspaper, frankly, I’m more impressed than anything else, and I trust they can judge for themselves whether this is something they should do.
However, I will advise anyone considering it not to do it, mainly because any type of inhalant is toxic and starves your brain of oxygen. Using an actual canister charger can kill you. The risk-reward ratio is terrible.
I inhaled from a can of whipped cream once, when I was 18. I can honestly say you can accomplish the same feeling by putting your arms out and spinning around in a circle for half a minute.
Buying the stuff can also create some awkward situations if it’s fairly well known what it’s used for. A friend of mine buying multiple cans of Reddi-Wip in the mid-1990s ran into his mom’s boss in the store, and, arms full of canisters, asked the man if he knew where the angel food cake was. “Someone’s going to have to eat this, because I had to buy it,” he said of the circular cake dangling in a plastic bag after finally arriving at the party.
I actually tried to sound the alarm on this problem in the early days. I worked a summer job bagging groceries after my freshman year of college, and saw many kids I knew who were still in high school coming through the checkout line with dozens of cans of whipped cream at a time. My manager noted the oddity.
“Well, you know what they’re doing, right?” I asked.
He didn’t. So, I told him. He looked puzzled. He never followed up with me, but I did notice the next week we had raised the price of a can of Reddi-Wip by about 30 cents. That’s when I learned that in any plan, be it that of a drug dealer or a grocery chain, step three is always profit. It’s also when I vowed never to try to make a difference in anything ever again, and I’ve got tons of emails from readers that would suggest I’m right on track on that one.