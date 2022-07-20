In an op-ed this week, Susan Johnson made an excellent point about the raging argument around abortion rights, suggesting lobbyists don’t really want it to go away because they’re often paid very well for what they do.
This is part of a much larger pattern of governance becoming an industry, just like mining coal or selling insurance, subject to the same issue of supply versus demand. When it comes to legislation, it’s the demand part that’s tricky and often has to be perpetuated by the supplier.
We’ve seen how this plays out in West Virginia. Sticking with Johnson’s topic, the Legislature passed a law in 2015 that banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. So, time to declare victory, pack up and go home, right? Of course not. Before and after that vote, the state passed all manner of laws restricting a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy. The Legislature even tried to pass one this year banning abortion after 15 weeks, because 20 just wasn’t good enough. While that measure failed, the Legislature did manage to pass a law banning abortion based on probable disabilities detected in the fetus. There’s always another angle or piece of legislation to pursue.
Things are a little hectic in that arena at the moment because the politicians who listen to anti-abortion lobbyists put enough people in place to overturn Roe v. Wade, and states are scrambling now that they have to come up with real policies on the issue, which, in many cases, is turning into a dystopian nightmare. That lays bare the hollow intent of some state actions over the years and the fallout of achieving the ultimate goal.
I don’t doubt the sincerity of real people who have strong feelings on the issue, but I also don’t think many who have stoked the anger of the masses over the years and hitched themselves to that wagon gave much thought to what would happen if the dominoes started falling.
The gun lobby is another good example of a self-perpetuating industry.
The Legislature passed permitless carry in 2016, overriding a veto from then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. That was a huge victory for the gun lobby, but victory isn’t always the point. Sure, permitless carry boosts gun sales, which is closer to the point, but there’s always more money to be had, and lobbyists have to eat. So, the Legislature is always considering some bill that would further loosen gun regulations, often without any real support from West Virginia gun owners, who are generally very serious about their right to own firearms, but also pretty aware of the responsibility that comes with it. The bills also are often met with pushback from law enforcement, but those who serve and protect have found Blue Lives only matter to certain legislators when it’s convenient.
The Legislature recently passed a bill making it illegal for businesses to ban guns in their parking lots. During the 2020 session, the state Senate considered a bill allowing guns in school parking lots. Strange how there’s never been a serious legislative effort to allow weapons in the Capitol. (Although, in fairness, the Legislature made it legal to have guns in vehicles parked there in 2015. Originally, doing this required a concealed carry permit, but, in 2019, the Legislature got rid of that requirement with yet another bill. Are you starting to see how this works?)
Let’s turn to charter school and voucher legislation, which, as has been noted by reporters at the Gazette-Mail, was initially lifted nearly word-for-word from model legislation provided by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council. Who is stepping up to run those charter schools? A large company that makes a lot of money from operating charters? Gasp!
By the way, when these bills are debated in West Virginia, they’re also debated in state legislatures across the country. Some might pass in one state sooner than others. Some might hammer away at the same topic until they break through. But each session, a policy institute comes out with its new releases, just like a clothing line unveiling its spring catalogue.
They’re selling to an entire nation, and it’s rarely about good policy but almost always about making money for someone or several someones.
So, what do you do when you finally get what you want? You go back and try to get more. Don’t have any demand? Generate it. Whip up fear and anger about school bathrooms or parking lots where lonely guns that want to be with other guns aren’t welcome.
Find solutions in search of a problem. It’s a great growth industry, if you’re motivated and creative enough. If you accidentally make the world a better place, you’re doing it wrong, but, hey, don’t beat yourself up about it. There’s always another line to push, and things are only getting weirder.