I’ve found myself watching old clips of the late comedian Mitch Hedberg a lot lately, and I’ve realized that there was a lot of wisdom in what he had to say, buried in his odd hilarity.
Hedberg was a practitioner of observational humor, but he veered away from the Seinfeldian “What’s the deal with XYZ?” schlock. Instead, he used an offbeat and inimitable delivery, along with bizarre scenarios, to make mundane topics humorous. But as quirky as his jokes could get, his art, at its core, was grounded in everyday truth.
To wit, his observation about hotel skyscrapers that don’t have a 13th floor because of superstition.
“But come on, man, the people on the 14th floor, you know what floor you’re really on,” he’d say. “If you jump out of the 14th floor hoping to kill yourself, you will die earlier.”
That line is much less morbid when you can see him and hear his voice. But it also hammers home a good point. You can believe something as much as you want to, but that doesn’t make it true. Perception is powerful, but it isn’t reality.
That’s not to say perception is meaningless or that it’s nonnegotiable.
Take the issue of charter schools in West Virginia. I don’t think they’re a great idea, because they divert money from public schools, and the data from states like Ohio and Indiana that have been investing in them for decades seems to show, on average, charters aren’t any better than public schools. So, that’s a perception I have. I could be wrong. Maybe they’ll work out great in West Virginia. Available studies might suggest odds or parameters leading to a suggested conclusion, but my perception doesn’t predetermine success or failure.
However, perception substituted for reality is more problematic, especially when extrapolated to more extreme views on topics that, despite complications we might project, are grounded in basic, pesky facts.
I think I’ve said this before, but it’s a handy example: I can convince myself I can fly. I can believe it with all of my mind, heart and soul. But if I jump off a ladder or a roof, gravity is going to dispel me of my misplaced notion very quickly.
You can see how this applies to other things.
The Legislature can call something “The Anti-Stereotyping Act,” but if that’s not what the words in the bill say, then that’s not what it really is.
You can call a riot at the U.S. Capitol “legitimate political discourse,” but if people are beating law enforcement with blunt objects while storming the halls of government, that’s not what it is.
You can say you’re “not a sheep,” but if you’re quoting the same talking points as everyone else identifying themselves as “not a sheep,” well, you’re in a flock of something.
We all have beliefs that shape our worldview. But choosing to believe something patently false and calling it truth is another matter. Somewhere, deep down, people who do this know what floor they’re really on. They just don’t want to be there, so they convince themselves they’re somewhere else.
Those bubbles always pop, eventually. Unfortunately, it’s sometimes because the people insulated within them hit the ground earlier.