Bil Lepp: Don't be a lazy Dem; don't get purged (Opinion)

Democrats lost almost 40,000 more registered voters than Republicans statewide in a recent purge of voters from county rolls. Almost twice as many Dems were purged as Reps. That seems fishy, and some are crying foul.
This purge may not be entirely sinister. Some of the Democratic voters may have deserved it.
There are those who suggested Democrats were targeted to give Republican candidates running for office a better chance of getting elected. And maybe the Dems were targeted. I don’t know.
Maybe the Democrats, and that includes me, are just politically lazy, which doesn’t include me.
Voter turnout in West Virginia is best described as abysmal. Voter inactivity, specifically not voting in the last two national general elections, was one criterion for being removed from the rolls. Maybe 40,000 Democrats were cut because they weren’t voting. You can’t complain about being cut from the team if you don’t show up for the game.
Are you a lazy Democrat? Because if you are — and I want to make sure you understand this — I’m not upset that you got purged. If that hurts your feelings, well, good. Quit being lazy. If you want the right to vote, you must practice that right.
If you got cut, go re-register. Make it like a New Year’s resolution. Lose 10 pounds, go bowling more often, quit smoking and vote in the primaries and general elections.
There are many reasons people don’t vote. Some folks feel like they are so outnumbered that their votes just don’t matter. Some folks feel like none of the politicians represent them. And some people are just lazy.
It is true that Democrats are outnumbered in West Virginia. It is true that it would take a mighty shift and tremendous turnout to affect how this state votes in national elections. Even if a Democratic presidential candidate carried the vote in West Virginia, there is no clear indication that our Electoral College delegates would honor that outcome. The deck is stacked against us in the presidential race.
But, when you vote in a general national election, you are not just voting for president. You are voting for your U.S. senators and House of Representatives members, as well as state senators and delegates, state attorney general, governor, mayors, county clerks, school board and, maybe, your favorite coroner.
Local and state elections are arguably more important than national elections, because it is our local politicians who most directly affect policies at home, such as air quality, state taxes, clean water and education. Many West Virginia local election outcomes are decided by a handful of votes. Seriously, like 10 or 100. Your vote can be very influential in state and local races, even if you feel there is no chance that your vote will count in the big national races.
If 40,000 more West Virginia Dems voted in the coming national election, it likely wouldn’t change the outcome of the presidential race, but it could change the entire structure of local and state governments. Forty thousand votes could flip the entire state Senate and House, as well as determine who lives (or doesn’t live) in the Governor’s Mansion. The Republican Party in West Virginia understands that.
The current state GOP is fully aware that, in most state races, only a very few votes determine the winner. It is better for the Republicans if there are fewer Democratic voters. Maybe the Republicans are hatching a nefarious plot to purge all Democrats from the rolls so they can gain complete control. I don’t know if they are or not.
But if the Republicans are plotting our demise, there is a simple solution. Go register or re-register to vote. Then, do a few political push-ups so that, by the time the May primary rolls around, you are fit enough to lift a pencil and scribble in a few tiny ovals, or possibly poke some holes in a piece of paper.
Then go home, sit on the couch and rest. You’ll be exhausted from the effort, but you will deserve the break. Stay on the couch until November, for all I care. Hydrate, do a few stretches and take it easy. That way, by November, you will be recovered from your May voting exertions and ready to go do the same thing all over again.
Don’t be a lazy Democrat. Don’t get purged. Vote.