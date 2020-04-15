Bil Lepp: Feeling stimulated yet? (Opinion)

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but things are a mess.
It’s like an episode of “Oprah.” The government is shouting to unemployed workers and small businesses, “You get free money! Just look under your chairs!” But when we turn around, we don’t have chairs. And if we call to ask where our chairs are, we are told to please not call and ask about our chairs.
I am a self-employed entertainer and all my gigs are canceled through June, and have been since early March. I’m not making any money right now. How about you?
I applied for unemployment more than a month ago. I got an ATM card in the mail almost immediately. I went to the Key2Benifits website. My balance was $0.00. Zero. I check the website routinely. My balance has not risen. It ain’t much money, but at least it’s steady income, right?
I’ve never applied for unemployment before. I know some look down on folks who get unemployment, and some folks have a pride streak preventing them from applying. But when you pay taxes, some of that money goes to the unemployment fund. You’re not sucking up funds from other people. You’re getting your own money back. Least that’s how Mama explained it.
I’ve been paying taxes for decades now, so I swallowed my pride and applied.
I received forms from Workforce West Virginia. I listed my business name as “Bil Lepp” because I’m self-employed. One form says that, as the owner of the business “Bil Lepp,” I am potentially chargeable for a percentage of the funds paid to Bil Lepp.
I wrote a letter asking how I could be chargeable to pay funds to myself when I don’t have any money. It’s a conundrum. I haven’t heard back.
We are fortunate to have some savings. We can keep afloat for a bit. I also had my best deer season ever, so there’s meat in the freezer.
I turned to the federal government. I applied for a Small Business Association loan. I am hesitant to take loans, because that potentially puts me in debt in the future. I filled out the SBA forms. I got an email that said not to contact the agency — the money would magically appear in my bank account within 10 days. It’s been more than 10 days. No money.
The total money I’ve received from the state and federal governments’ guaranteed funding sources is $0.00.
When the Fed’s funds didn’t come through, I tried our state again. The agency tasked with sorting through the claims is overwhelmed, so I was hoping to leave them alone. I come from folks who believe the best way to solve a problem is to be silent and patient. Sometimes it works, but it clearly isn’t working here. I called Workforce and got a message that they were super busy, thanks for calling, please check the website.
I went to the website. I cannot get a web response to, “What do I still need to do to get unemployment?” And if I call to ask a person what to ask the internet, I get a recorded message telling me to ask the internet. Again, I know they are overwhelmed, but where do I go now?
And where is the $600 a week I was promised from the U.S. government in extra unemployment?
As for the stimulus checks, well, that’s complicated. I don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS because I’m a small businessperson. I pay taxes, I don’t get them back. I went to the IRS page to set up direct deposit. If there is a link, I can’t find it.
My understanding is that I might not get my stimulus check until September. I’m sure it’ll be useful when it arrives. Oh, and that $1,200 will cover my Blue Cross payment for 1 1/3 months.
My son is 19 and a college student. He pays taxes from his jobs, but he doesn’t get a $1,200 check because he’s a dependent on my taxes. OK, tough luck, kid. But at least I’ll get $500 for him being my kid. Wrong again. It looks like, if you have an adult child whom you claim as a dependent, they don’t get their $1,200 because of their dependency status, and you don’t get $500 in stimulus because they are at least 18. Thanks, Congress! I feel so stimulated!
The nastiest part of that is there are plenty of kids struggling to get through college who don’t have strong family backing or essentially are on their own but are still being claimed by somebody, and they are just out of luck.
I guess I sound like I’m whining. Maybe I am, and I know I’ve been blessed in life. I can go a while longer. However, there are millions of people who were broke before this crisis hit. They are completely jammed up now and will be long into the future.
I appreciate the government making funds available. I understand that dedicated people are working hard to fill applications. Still, we have questions that need answers.
So, thanks for shouting, “You get free money! Just look under your chair!” But could the governor, our state congresspeople, Workforce West Virginia or whoever please make a list available in the newspaper, an email or a letter explaining just exactly where our chairs are and precisely what we need to do to look under them?