Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness plan is “wrong at every level,” is “shifting that debt to many other people,” and “bails out a lot of really rich people.”

The program would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less $125,000 a year. Earning $125K a year is nice, but it does not make you “really rich.”

Stories you might like

Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

Recommended for you