West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness plan is “wrong at every level,” is “shifting that debt to many other people,” and “bails out a lot of really rich people.”
The program would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less $125,000 a year. Earning $125K a year is nice, but it does not make you “really rich.”
People who qualified for Pell Grants could get up to $20,000 in debt forgiven. Pell Grants are awarded to “students who display exceptional financial need.” “Exceptional financial need” doesn’t mean “really rich.” It means “really poor.”
A child whose parent died in U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, or was a public safety officer who died in the line of duty, as far as I understand, is also eligible for Pell Grant funds. Is forgiving that debt “wrong on every level?”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, basically, “It’s unfair to have a truck driver pay back a loan for somebody that got a PhD in gender studies.” Obviously that statement isn’t true of the, admittedly probably small, demographic of truck drivers with PhDs in gender studies and student loan debt.
People who qualify for debt forgiveness do not get $10,000 or $20,000. There is no check sent, or bag of cash delivered. DeSantis’ truck driver doesn’t have to fork over $10,000.
Morrisey is against forgiving student debt because, I suppose, he thinks the government shouldn’t just willy-nilly hand out money for educational costs.
Unless it’s Morrisey helping hand out the money. Morrisey oversaw the effort to ensure the Hope Scholarship was not ruled unconstitutional in West Virginia.
The Hope Scholarship provides parents who want to take their kids out of public school roughly $4,300 a year in public funds, per child.
You don’t need to be in exceptional financial need to get the Hope Scholarship. You can be “really rich.” Anybody with a child currently enrolled in West Virginia public schools can get the money.
A West Virginia family with one child who utilizes the Hope Scholarship for 12 years would get $51,600. If they had two kids, that’s $103,200. Presumably, if they have 10 kids, they’ll get more than a half million dollars of taxpayer money.
Our truck driver may have to sell her rig and house to cover that.
The money for the Hope Scholarship can be used for a variety of educational costs including tutors, homeschooling, or sending your child to private school. But if your kid is already in a private school, or being homeschooled, you do not qualify for the scholarship. Sorry. The only way to get the money is to pull your kid out of public school. Public schools are funded based, in part, on the number of children enrolled. If you take your child out of public school, the school gets less money. Your kid does better, and every other kid in the public schools does worse.
West Virginia state Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, who is vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said: “…public schools are going to lose some students. The … most important thing in education is not the school system; it’s the child.”
The way to fix the school system, and subsequently help the child, is not to take funds away from public schools. The public school system exists so that families who have no option but sending their child to public school can be assured that their child is getting a quality education. The Hope Scholarship will provide families who have the means, time and resources to homeschool, or send their kids to private school, more money to do so by “shifting that debt to many other people,” and “bail[ing] out a lot of really rich people.” Families without those resources get no money, the public schools get less money and the vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee seems fine with that.
Roberts is not only the vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, he is also administrator of Victory Baptist Academy. He is willing to take money from the public schools to send children to private schools, but it may not be that easy. Roberts said, “As far as my school, we’re packed … The Hope Scholarship … we will … not be able to accept those people.”
Don’t fret though. Hope Scholarship money can be used to send a child to an out-of-state private school. Our hypothetical West Virginia truck driver can now have her West Virginia tax dollars sent to an out-of-state private school. Our truck driver, according to DeSantis’ logic, pays $51,600 in state taxes to Tennessee Tom’s Private School.
The Hope Scholarship was temporarily halted by a Kanawha County judge in a case brought by parents who think the scholarship violates the state constitution. Morrisey said, “The decision by a Kanawha Circuit Court judge is flawed…and only does one thing: render harm to the thousands of families set to receive funds from the Act. This is about the rights of those parents to choose the best possible education for their children, and the Act is a vehicle to make that happen.” A vehicle evidently driven by a very unlucky truck driver.
To recap, Morrisey seems to think that if you are handed $51,600 per child, free and clear, from the government to pay for the best possible education, that’s your right and the government should do everything possible to make it happen. Not getting that money would be wrong on every level, and our truck driver should be grateful to pay for it. But if you borrowed $10,000 from the government, thinking you were exercising your right to get the best possible education, and now the government wants to forgive that debt, that’s wrong on every level, and our truck driver hates you.
Money for Hope is good. Money for Forgiveness is bad.
I wonder what Morrisey, and our truck driver, think about a person who uses the state funded Promise Scholarship to earn a gender studies degree.