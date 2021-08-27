Poor Coach Jim Justice. He didn’t get the job coaching the Greenbrier East High School boys basketball team. He’s finding out how tough the gig economy is.
Many West Virginians need to have several jobs to pay the bills. When one of those jobs dries up, things get tough. Poor Coach Justice is going to have tighten his belt a little.
I don’t know what the basketball coaching job pays, but I’ll bet it’s several hundred dollars. Coach Justice might have to cut back a little without that extra source of income. I bet he’s regretting now that supplemental aid to gig workers got cut off. The poor guy could use the extra cash.
There is no denying Coach Jim Justice is a gig worker. Cobbling together as many different jobs as possible to get by. He works at a hotel, a coal company, he’s the girls basketball coach and he serves part-time in a state government job.
The cost of commuting to work is a significant chunk of any gig worker’s budget. Poor Jim Justice commutes from Greenbrier County to Charleston for his state gig. That must cost a fortune. I bet he needed the coaching job to help cover the gas for his long commute.
I can see why he’s bitter about not getting the additional coaching job.
Justice was looking forward to the coaching job. He was eager and excited to go do a job he loves doing. I understand that feeling. And then the job, which seemed like a sure thing, got snatched away. He’s upset about that. I get it. The loss of income hurts. But what hurts more is being denied the opportunity to do something he loves.
Coach Justice is bitter that a couple of people denied his wishes to coach the boys team. He’s angry that a few people got to decide whether he could work that gig. It doesn’t seem fair to him that the choice of a few people has made it impossible for him to do a job he feels inspired to do.
So, what’s the dejected coach going to do now? I bet people tell him, “Hey, don’t worry about the coaching job. I know you love coaching, but you just have to get out there and get another job. Don’t be lazy.” And I bet Coach Justice says, “But I really like that job. It’s not that I don’t want to work. It’s that I want a job that’s fulfilling, that I’m inspired about.”
Well, Coach, the gig economy is tough. Sometimes, you have to take your lumps and suck it up.
Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.