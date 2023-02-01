Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Why can’t 18-year-old high school students carry guns to school in West Virginia? This is a demographic the West Virginia House and Senate have overlooked. Eighteen-year-olds can vote, so legislatures should curry their favor. Old enough to vote, old enough to tote.

House Bill 2549 would give teachers and administrators the right to carry guns as designated School Protection Officers in elementary and secondary schools. Senate Bill 10 and/or 104 (I can’t figure out the difference between the two) would allow concealed carry of guns on campus.

Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

