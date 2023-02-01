Why can’t 18-year-old high school students carry guns to school in West Virginia? This is a demographic the West Virginia House and Senate have overlooked. Eighteen-year-olds can vote, so legislatures should curry their favor. Old enough to vote, old enough to tote.
House Bill 2549 would give teachers and administrators the right to carry guns as designated School Protection Officers in elementary and secondary schools. Senate Bill 10 and/or 104 (I can’t figure out the difference between the two) would allow concealed carry of guns on campus.
Eighteen-year-olds can get a provisional concealed carry permit in West Virginia. If teachers can carry guns in high-schools, and 18-year-old college students can carry guns on campus, why can’t 18 year olds carry guns in high school? What’s the difference between a high school senior and a college freshman except the summer between graduation and orientation? Licensed 18-year-old high school students could be Junior School Protection Officers. It would give them valuable experience toward carrying guns at college.
Has the West Virginia Legislature simply not considered permitting high school students to carry guns, or is that, possibly, maybe, just maybe, even the Legislature thinks it’s a bad idea for high school kids to carry guns? All indications suggest the Legislature doesn’t think at all. Perhaps the Legislature is waiting until next year’s session to introduce the idea.
One of the many fascinating facets of various bills being considered by the Legislature is how many contradict each other or, shockingly, seem not entirely thought through. For example, only teachers and administrators are mentioned in HB 2549 as eligible to carry firearms. I guess we can’t trust cooks, groundskeepers or janitors to carry guns.
HB 2549 would allow certain teachers and administrators to carry concealed weapons in elementary and secondary schools as SPOs. The identity of the SPO “may not be considered public information and may not be subject to a request for public records.” Parents, students and the public would not, could not, know the identity of the teachers or administrators who are carrying the weapons. Presumably this is so anyone planning violence at a school couldn’t immediately subdue a protection officer, but I would want to know which faculty members are armed. And how long is it going to take for students to figure out which adults are carrying guns, anyway?
Senate Bill 93 would ban teachers from teaching that, “Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.” But it is apparently okay if a student feels discomfort, anguish, or psychological distress on account of their teacher wearing a gun. And all the anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ bills will make certain students anguished and distressed over their sex and gender, but we aren’t allowed to talk about that on account it makes straight people anguished and distressed.
But honestly, all these bills and conjecture will be rendered immaterial if Senate Bill 251 passes. The “In God We Trust” bill would require West Virginia public schools, including higher education, to display a “durable poster or framed copy” of the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” in a “conspicuous place.” Schools are required to hang the posters, but the schools can’t buy the posters with public money. The posters must be donated or purchased from donated funds. A school will be breaking the law if it can’t get a donor and then the super-secret school protection officer, and his trusty sidekick junior protection officer, will have to snap into action, without revealing their identity and force someone to donate the poster.
Hanging these posters in schools would seemingly violate Senate Bill 55, the "West Virginia Freedom of Conscience Protection Act" which makes illegal anything that “…compels any action contrary to a person’s exercise of religion,” and further makes it illegal to make someone, “act or refuse to act in a manner substantially motivated by one’s sincerely held religious beliefs or religious conscience, whether or not the exercise is compulsory or central to a larger system of religious belief.”
Mandating "In God We Trust" posters in public schools could infringe on non-Christian religious peoples’ consciences, but don’t fret about that. The Conscience Protection Act is only pretending to protect everybody’s religious beliefs but is really just an anti-LGBTQ bill, so it doesn’t conflict with the “In God We Trust” bill.
Anywho, lead sponsor of the "In God We Trust" bill, Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, said that students having a hard time might, “…look up one day and say, ‘In God We Trust,’ and know that they can put their hope in God.” Obviously, we won’t need to ban the teaching of critical race theory or divisive acts, we won’t need to arm teachers, college students won’t need to carry guns on campus and 18-year-old high schoolers won’t need weapons if we just hang durable posters in conspicuous places in all our schools that read “In God We Trust” because that will solve all our problems.
So, praise the lord, pass the "In God We Trust" bill, and the Legislature can go home before they let 18-year-olds carry guns to high school.