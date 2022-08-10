Replacement theory has me thinking. About myself. And my replacement.
I think about myself a lot, but this is a little different. How does replacement work? Is it a general replacement, or a specific replacement? Are 100,000 nonwhite people coming to replace 100,000 random white people?
Or is it a specific replacement? Like one, specific nonwhite guy is coming to replace me personally?
A general replacement doesn’t worry me. I probably need replaced. I’m like the batteries in your smoke detector. I’ve been sitting around for two years doing nothing. Somebody should check to see if I’m still working.
Replacement theory, I know, has more to do with the idea that thousands of nonwhites will flood the country, and vote against the racist, anti-democratic policies the followers of Tucker Carlson pretend are fair.
It gets convoluted because not all whites are being replaced. The theory seems to suggest that white people with conservative values are going to be replaced by foreign people with much more liberal voting tendencies. Only straight, white, Christian conservatives are being replaced.
Whites, like me, aren’t slotted for replacement. I’m already part of the problem. Don’t get me wrong, I’m pretty white. If you saw me, you’d think, “Wow, that guy is white from way back. He’s like original white.”
But whites like me don’t have to worry about being replaced because we already vote like the replacements. It’s confusing. I already vote for LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, the environment and everything else Tucker Carlson hates. Because I already vote nonstandard-straight-Christian-white-guy I get to stay and keep voting until someone notices and sends me away.
But what if there is a mistake and I get replaced anyway? I could easily get caught in the straight-Christian-white-guy net. Will I come home someday, and some brown person will be in my seat? Will he announce: “Hello, I’m your replacement.”
Is there some guy training now to replace me specifically? That’s a little depressing. I feel bad for him. He probably thought he was going to replace someone important, like Chris Pratt. I can hear him saying, “Who is Bil Lepp?” Well, pal, you’re not the only person to ask that question.
Does he inherit my bad habits? My toenail fungus? Does he even want to replace me, or is somebody forcing him to replace me? That doesn’t seem fair.
And my family? I love them, don’t get me wrong. But they’re a tough crowd. Loud and sarcastic. I hope this guy isn’t timid or he’ll never get a word in. I hope someone explains to him that when my youngest says, “You’re ugly and dorky,” she means, “I love you.” I don’t envy this guy.
Does he get my credit history? Does he assume my mortgage? Bills? If so, I’m going on a spending spree.
Do I get to chat with him for a few minutes to tell him where the keys and bodies are hidden? He’s going to need to get the car inspected; it’s way late. Does he understand that I’m taking care of my elderly parents and he’s going to have to step into that role? Unless they get replaced, too.
Where do I go once I’m replaced? Do all the white people go to the places our replacements came from? All the Guatemalans move to the U.S., and an equal number of whites get replaced to Guatemala? Isn’t that just reverse replacement? If all the white people go to Guatemala is that so bad? Can’t they just start over there? I’m not sure the replacement theorists have thought this through.
Fascists, National Socialists, Christian Nationalists, Tucker Carlson and their ilk are a selfish crew. They care about themselves being replaced, but never think twice about how they employ replacement theory in their own lives. I bet most of them, when they're not storming the U.S. Capitol, cheer for their favorite sports teams.
At some point, everybody with a favorite team has said that the coach, quarterback, pitcher, goalie or forward needs replaced. Half of sports radio is somebody saying somebody needs replaced. Most white sports fans would be fine with a Black player replacing a white player on their team if the Black player was a better athlete. Unless it is someone like Colin Kaepernick. It is OK with the white sports fans if a Black person replaces a white person so long as the Black person is a better athlete, keeps their political views to themselves and is kept from voting.
Tucker Carlson, the Nazis who marched on Charlottesville and other dummies are all bothered about replacement theory. They’re afraid brown people and Jewish people are going to flood into America and replace the white, Christian people.
It doesn’t bother Carlson and the Nationalists that the white settlers from Europe did exactly that to the original occupants when we whites came to America. Oh, I forgot, we can’t mention that because it might make the children of racists uncomfy. Remember the Alamo! But not what it was about!