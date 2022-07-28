Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Don’t be fooled by the new tax cut proposed by Gov. Jim Justice. He is touting the tax cut as a savings for the common folk. He’s telling you that you might save as much as 13% on your taxes if you make very little money. If you are rich, you only get 10% off. He wants you to think that is fair.

It would be as if you and a millionaire were buying $100 worth of tires and the salesman said he’d give you discounts based on your wealth to make the price fair. You get 13% off and the millionaire gets 10%. You would pay $87, the rich guy $90. That’s not equitable.

Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

