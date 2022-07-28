Don’t be fooled by the new tax cut proposed by Gov. Jim Justice. He is touting the tax cut as a savings for the common folk. He’s telling you that you might save as much as 13% on your taxes if you make very little money. If you are rich, you only get 10% off. He wants you to think that is fair.
It would be as if you and a millionaire were buying $100 worth of tires and the salesman said he’d give you discounts based on your wealth to make the price fair. You get 13% off and the millionaire gets 10%. You would pay $87, the rich guy $90. That’s not equitable.
The governor is pretending like this a generous gift he is giving you. But it’s not. It’s a pittance for the poor and a boon for the wealthy.
I am not an accountant, thank God, but here’s my figuring. To simplify the math, let’s just say everybody gets a 10% discount. If you pay taxes on $2,000, you’ll save $6.20. If you make $50,000, are single, and have no deductions, your discount will be about $144. If you file jointly on $50,000 with no kids or other deductions, you save about $88 in taxes. Think what you could do with that $88. You and your husband could spend a romantic evening at Dollar General deciding which items to cross off your list.
If you pay taxes on $30,000 you’ll save about $112, which probably won’t even pay one month’s heating bill, thanks to rate hikes associated with keeping coal-burning plants open. Justice owns coal mines that supply coal to, presumably, power plants. He makes more money and, thus, gets a bigger tax break if those plants stay open. It must be nice to be rich and in power.
The West Virginia Tax Table only goes up to $100,000. I assume this is because so few West Virginia taxpayers make more than $100,000 in a year that it is a waste of ink to print beyond that. To figure out your tax burden on more than $100,000, you need to do math, which I don’t do well. But, by my calculations, if you are paying taxes on $1 million, you would save $6,387 with this new deal. Isn’t that neat? If you are poor, you save what a rich person might tip for a dinner, if they are feeling generous. If you are rich, you save more than the average U.S. household spent on groceries in 2020.
Just to be clear, paying taxes on $30,000 saves you $112. Paying on $1 million saves you $6,387.
A person who earns $1 million a year makes about $83,333 a month. A person who earns $500,000 a year makes about $41,666 a month. A person who earns $50,000 a year makes $4,166 a month; $30,000 is $2,500 a month. That’s before factoring in federal taxes, Social Security and deductions for insurance premiums, if you have heath insurance.
A person who pays taxes on $1 million will save in taxes what a person who makes $30,000 a year earns in more than two months on the job. Does that seem generous? You save enough to buy a tank or two of gas. They save enough to buy your crappy car.
The governor wants to be able to tell you he cut your taxes. But this deal does very little for the average West Virginian. What it does accomplish is costing the state of West Virginia $250 million in revenue. That’s money that could be spent on schools, parks, health care, roads and so on.
The Governor’s Office is spinning this plan by saying it will put $250 million dollars back in the pockets of West Virginia taxpayers, which seems like a lot. And it would be, if it was just your pocket. However, it works out to be about $175 per taxpayer. People and families who would qualify for $175 (or less) in tax savings are the people who need the tax savings the most but will be getting the least.
I don’t know how much money Justice makes in a year. His net worth is estimated to be between $400 million and $500 million. He will save a bundle under his new plan, but I’m sure that’s not why he is doing it.
Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.