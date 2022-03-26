If you drive your car with the “(Expletive) Your Feelings” bumper sticker to church, you seriously misunderstand Jesus.
Members of the political right label liberals “snowflakes” — people too tender to hear the truth. Some on the right propose the idea that feelings shouldn’t matter in the creation of legislation.
The West Virginia Legislature considered bills this past session essentially forbidding educators teaching about slavery, American Indian massacres, gay rights and other topics suggesting the idealized, straight, white, male, capitalist founders of this country might have made some mistakes.
The “Anti-Racism Act” was presented by conservatives as a bill to protect the emotions of West Virginia students who might feel guilty if they learned their ancestors committed immoral acts.
Wait. What? The conservatives are worried about their kids’ feelings? But what about that bumper sticker I saw when you dropped your kids off at school?
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, an educator, is quoted as saying: “There’s nothing that would make me not want to show up for work if this bill becomes law because I teach factual stuff. Even if it teaches about the bad side of slavery, it’s history; we shall not let that die.”
I’m glad he’s willing to teach about the bad side of slavery and, apparently, not just the good side.
I read the following defense of the Bumper Sticker Faction on the interweb: “Feelings, being subjective, do not permit the use of objective standards or measurements. Thus they are an imperfect basis for policy…when considering legal issues.”
Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, was also for the Anti-Racism Act. He said, “When I go home … and my 15-year-old twins tell me I’m inherently racist because I’m white and we have an ongoing two-hour debate…, their response is they learned it from school. That bothers me.” Clark added, “I’m voting for this bill so I don’t have to have that conversation any more with my kids…”
Clark was in favor of this bill because having to confront ideas on racism “bothers” him. “Bothers” is a feeling.
I have never been bothered by any conversation with my children, no matter the subject matter. When my kids point out a habit they perceive as offensive, I am willing to discuss it. Even if it makes me feel bad.
Clark, whether he adheres to it or not, belongs to the party of “(Expletive) Your Feelings.” And yet he supported this bill because his feelings got hurt.
Make no mistake. The people behind the “(Expletive) Your Feelings” movement mean just that. Your feelings are too subjective. But if their feelings get hurt then we better pass laws to only teach about the “good” parts of slavery.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice refused to enact vaccine mandates because people might feel bad about them. Some conservatives feel sad when statues celebrating the Confederacy get torn down. Gays and trans people make some conservatives feel icky. Certain hairstyles make some conservatives feel uncomfortable. Some want high-capacity magazines for their rifles because it makes them feel safe.
Huge portions of the conservative agenda are determined by feelings.
In a March 19 op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, Mark Harris, chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, let his feelings be known. He wrote that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should oppose Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson because President Biden promised to select only a Black woman for the court. Harris writes, and I quote because this is too precious to paraphrase, “This criterion alone would exclude over 97% of West Virginians from the high court.”
The qualifications to be a Supreme Court Judge are vague. You do not have to be a judge or a lawyer. Almost anybody can be a Supreme Court judge. Therefore, Harris is ostensibly correct when he says that by nominating a Black woman, Biden overlooked 97% of West Virginians as potential Supreme Court justices. However, I’m guessing that at least 97% of my fellow West Virginians, no matter their political beliefs, are not shocked that they were not nominated to be the next Supreme Court justice. Just like I’m not shocked when, time and again, I am not named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.
Was Harris upset back on Dec. 28, 2021, when Gov. Jim Justice “made history” when he named the first appointees, who happened to be three white guys, for West Virginia’s newly-created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals?
You know that old joke? Three white, male lawyers, a Black lawyer, a woman lawyer and a trans lawyer walk into a West Virginia bar, and Gov. Justice chooses the three white guys to be judges. It’s a classic.
Justice should have appointed at least one person of color, a woman and/or member of the LGBTQ community to the new court if he really wanted to make history. But there was no outcry that I heard from the right that appointing three white guys was unfair because it underrepresented certain portions of West Virginia’s population.
The idea that feelings don’t matter in legislation or politics is absurd. Both sides legislate from feelings. What’s ridiculous is for the right to pretend that only their feelings are objective enough to form the basis of legislation.
West Virginia state legislators want to stifle educators because those representatives feel bad that white people did unpleasant stuff in the past. And yet those same representatives do nothing when members of their race and party do unpleasant stuff in the present.
Let me go all Tucker Carlson and ask: Is the chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party subtly saying he doesn’t want a Black woman Supreme Court justice when he explicitly states that selecting a Black woman excludes “males, whites, Hispanics, Asians and American Indians?”
We can further assume that the Bumper Stick Faction of the right isn’t really concerned about including anybody but white people in the judicial system when Gov. Justice appoints three white guys to the new Intermediate Court and nobody on the right raises much of a fuss.
If these white people don’t want their children feeling guilty about the past, perhaps they should act more responsibly in the present.