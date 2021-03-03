Here in West Virginia, we are on the verge of “Statewide Uniformity for Auxiliary Container Regulations.” Thank the Lord for the 79 House delegates who fought for this bill. I don’t always thank the Lord for the West Virginia House of Delegates, but this seems like a time to do it.
Do you know what this means? This means absolute and total liberation, but hold on to that thought for a minute.
First, this bill makes it impossible for a town, city or county to ban plastic bags, takeout containers, plastic forks, milk jugs or anything else used for carrying, protecting or consuming food.
This bill is necessary, intimated Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, to keep West Virginia from becoming like San Francisco. And the Lord knows West Virginia is always and forever teetering on the very brink of becoming San Francisco.
The House wants to be sure all food containers in every nook, cranny and holler of this great state are uniform. But legislators don’t want all containers in the state uniform.
Nonfood containers, like the ones that store icky chemicals that could leak into our drinking water, are too well regulated, it would seem. While House Bill 2500 demands uniformity for food containers, House Bill 2598 seeks to rollback safety uniformity regulations for above-ground chemical containers.
Both of these bills are made possible by the Republican supermajority. I guess they don’t see the irony of guaranteeing your everlasting right to straws and plastic cups with which you can sip your toxic water.
But let’s get back to absolute and total liberation. I’m not sure — surprise, surprise — that the authors of the auxiliary food container bill thought this whole thing through.
Stay with me now ...
The types of auxiliary containers that cannot be banned, according to this bill, include anything, and I quote, “designed for transporting, consuming, or protecting ... food, or beverages ...”
Brothers and sisters, ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems, mark this day on your calendar. You, my friends, are designed specifically for consuming, transporting and protecting food and beverages. That means each and every one of you is an auxiliary container.
Whether you are a Creationist, Evolutionist, Space Alienist or Don’t Careist, there is no arguing that lips, teeth, tongue, esophagus and a stomach, designed specifically for consuming food, are standard issue for most humans.
Consumption of food and water are chief among human needs. We consume it. We carry it in our bellies and blood. We own things like refrigerators, and build things like fences and bear boxes to protect our food. If that fails, we have fists to defend our grub.
You, as a certified and obvious auxiliary food container, will become unbannable by local governments in West Virginia, if this bill is made into law. If and when Gov. Jim Justice signs this baby, you are liberated.
The next time local authorities try to ban you, simply explain to them that you are an auxiliary container, and go about your merry way.
Want to keep chickens? Tigers? An elephant? They eat, too. Just about every critter that swims, flies or crawls is an auxiliary food container. Start a zoo. It can’t be banned if you call it a “Wild Uniform Auxiliary Container Observation Area.”
But here’s where it gets really interesting. Let’s just say that you are unsure or worried about your status as a U.S. citizen. Or maybe you are about to be extradited to a foreign country for some crime you may or may not have committed. If you consume, transport or protect food, you can’t be banned from West Virginia.
Let’s go to the windows now, and watch folks stream into the state.
I’m not encouraging undocumented folks to come here. I’m just saying that, if you drive across West Virginia’s border while eating a burger, your legal status doesn’t matter. The supermajority proclaimed that you are an auxiliary food container and can’t be banned. I’m sure any half-decent lawyer could make the case.
This law could bring people to West Virginia at long last.
Bravo, supermajority. In your efforts to keep us from becoming San Francisco, you might have just made West Virginia the very first sanctuary state.