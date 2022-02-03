You can’t own a tiger as a pet in West Virginia. The 2014 West Virginia Legislature decided owning a tiger poses a threat to the community. So, no tigers in your backyard.
But soon, you’ll be able to have a nuclear power plant in your backyard.
Presently, it is illegal to build a nuclear plant in West Virginia because, decades ago, the West Virginia Legislature outlawed nuclear power plants. Nuclear power plants were outlawed because they, like tigers, pose a threat to the community. I wouldn’t be surprised to discover the Legislature also banned nuclear power to protect the coal industry.
The current Legislature is in the process of legalizing nuclear plants in West Virginia. I guess nuclear plants no longer pose a threat to the community.
Honestly, I am undecided on nuclear energy. I just want to switch on the lights and feast on electricity without a lot of ethical baggage. I wish we had clean energy. If nuclear power is a cleaner alternative to coal and gas, maybe we should go that route. It seems safe enough. If you ignore Chernobyl and Fukushima.
I’m not saying I won’t use electricity powered by a nuclear plant. What I am saying is that I don’t trust the government of West Virginia to adequately oversee a nuclear plant.
West Virginia has a long, long history of industrial disasters. The Upper Big Branch and other mine explosions, the Hawk’s Nest Tunnel, black lung, Buffalo Creek, Willow Island, pipeline explosions, train wrecks, chemical explosions and chemical spills are just a few shining examples.
One reason we have these disasters is because state laws often seem to protect industry. And by “protect industry,” I mean our Legislature, Democrat and Republican, has historically enacted laws that seem designed so companies spend as little time and money on safety procedures and worker protections as possible.
West Virginia laws also tend to give state agencies diminishing authority to inspect and oversee industrial sites. Bills are now being considered by the Legislature to once again reduce water quality regulations so companies can dump more pollutants into our streams and rivers. The same people who want to put more chemicals in your drinking water want to build a nuclear power plant.
Gov. Jim Justice has been fined millions of dollars for mine safety violations at the coal mines he owns and operates. That seems like a lot of violations. Should someone with that record of disregard for industrial safety even be allowed to consider a bill that opens the door for the worst sort of industrial catastrophe?
Some legislators are upset at people who believe in climate change. Those lawmakers dislike efforts that cause the decline of the fossil fuel industry. Those lawmakers have hindered the establishment of greener alternative energies to protect coal, oil and gas. Despite their efforts, the old fuels are on the way out. The only alternative to fossil fuels some West Virginia legislators can wrap their heads around is radioactive.
The chances of the Legislature passing a bill allowing nuclear power plants in West Virginia is high. I believe the chance of that same group of legislators, and the governor, mandating and maintaining strict, expensive inspections and safety protocols at that facility is low. I don’t trust the Legislature and the governor to oversee the safe disposal of nuclear waste. I don’t trust the state government to safely dispose of Babydog’s waste.
So, to recap, you can’t have a tiger because that poses a threat to the community, but you can have a radioactive nightmare.