Why isn’t the West Virginia Legislature banning drag races?
Drag races are two things all decent people should hate. Drag and races.
The word ‘races’ implies there is more than one race, and that might remind white people that we are racist. That will make us feel bad, so please, no more talk about races.
And drag? Good Lord. Men dressing in women’s clothing is an abomination before God herself and we must, at all cost, prohibit men in dresses.
The idea of men dressed as women is bad enough, right? And then they race? In drag? Absurd. Or do they talk about race? However it shakes out, we need to ban drag racing before impressionable young boys start racing in dresses.
Maybe I don’t fully understand what drag races are, but understanding something doesn’t stop our Legislature, or legislatures around the country, from hating it. People, we don’t need to understand things to be against them. We simply need to know that there are certain hot-topic words and subjects that we need to immediately and staunchly oppose, like drag and race.
Shhhh! Don’t bother trying to explain it to me. Florida has the “Don’t Say Gay” law to protect people from hearing anything that might force them to use their brains. Don’t make me use my brain. Plus, if you hear someone say the word “gay,” you instantly become gay, at least in Florida. I hope reading the word “gay” doesn’t have the same effect. If so, my bad. So don’t explain drag racing to me. Let me simply luxuriate in the notion that I need to hate drag races because I think it is about drag and race.
Did you know drag races are performed at drag strips? There are several drag strips in West Virginia. A drag strip? Isn’t it bad enough that these racers dress in drag? Do they really need to strip? Oh the humanity. Our Legislature needs to be called back into a special session immediately, before there is another drag stripping race. Be careful, little eyes, what you see!
Did you know that there is a national Junior Drag Racing League for children 5-17 years old? People aren’t just taking children to drag races to watch draggers strip. People are indoctrinating children as young as 5 years old to drag, race and strip. Pardon me while I pray a minute here. Our precious children are being subjected to this and the Legislature is doing nothing about it.
And it’s not just children. There are women drag racers, too. I have no idea how that works or what they wear, but it must be stopped.
Let me just add here that, if there are women drag racers, then there are probably trans drag racers. If we don’t ban drag racing, we at least need to ban trans drag racers from racing against biologically born female drag racers because it is not fair for a man to race a woman, even in drag. No offense, but everybody knows men are better drivers than women anyway.
Trans drag racing needs to be stopped even before regular drag racing, women’s drag racing and, possibly, even youth drag racing, because a trans drag racer is far more dangerous to the moral and ethical fiber of this country than a straight drag racer because, well, just because.
I don’t know if they have beauty contests at drag races but, if they do, then the winner would clearly be a Drag Queen, and that is disgraceful.
How can the Legislature continue to permit this?
Did you know that drag racers race “funny cars?” Did you know that “funny” can be a synonym for “gay?” We must, at all costs, ban gay cars. Children ride in cars. What if there is a mother out there who likes drag and race and stripping and entered a beauty contest and so she is a stripping drag queen who rides in a funny (if you know what I mean) car and then she reads a book to her children? The great, straight, not-racist-but-still-accidentally-slave-owning forefathers of this noble nation, who, by the way, wore wigs, make-up and high-heeled shoes, but not in a drag or “funny” way, never intended for drag queens to read books to children in “funny” cars.
Ladies and gentlemen, and absolutely no one else, call your state delegate or senator now and demand drag racing in all forms be stopped in West Virginia immediately. If your delegate or senator tries to justify why drag racing isn’t what you think it is, tell them to do their research by reading this article. If they still refuse to ban drag races, then vote them out of office as soon as possible.