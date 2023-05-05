Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Why isn’t the West Virginia Legislature banning drag races?

Drag races are two things all decent people should hate. Drag and races.

Bil Lepp, of South Charleston, is a professional storyteller and a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

