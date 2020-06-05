David M. Fryson: Jim Justice must go (Opinion)

Racism and sexism are insidious parts of our society. They are the result of the original sin of slavery and continued in our history of discrimination against people of color, and women as well, as in the continuing issues with white male privilege.
Over the years, we thought we had made significant strides in dealing with the legacy of overt racism and now we could start to deal with the nuance of privilege and microaggressions. However, during the past three years, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the veneer of overt racism has been exposed to reveal the deep racial divides we now face.
Our racial issues certainly did not start with Donald Trump. Importantly, the racial divide became more apparent during the presidency of Barack Obama, when a surprisingly significant number of white Americans refused to accept the legitimacy of our first black president. In fact, Donald Trump gained his political toehold by funding and leading the racist birther movement that attempted to delegitamize the Obama presidency with no evidence.
One of the ways we continued to see the legacy of hard racism present itself is in the mistreatment of African Americans by policing authorities. The deaths of unarmed African Americans at the hands of the police have consistently shown us that we need systemic changes.
This is the same systemic racism that inspired NFL player Colin Kaepernick to risk his income and career by kneeling during the national anthem. Although Kaep was demonized by Trump and others, the recent police killing of George Floyd that we all witnessed in excruciating detail has made his peaceful protest irrefutably prescient.
Nevertheless, I remain hopeful that the current challenges will be met with the resistance necessary to make the needed societal changes. Righteousness and equality will ultimately prevail, and the current overt racism constitutes the last grasp of a dying system as we look forward to the next generation of leaders to lead us into a bright tomorrow.
Unfortunately, many of the current levers of government and communications are controlled by the same white men who have contributed to the problem as part of their continuing legacy. It is risky to speak out, because these powerful individuals can take retribution and have the power to drown out any dissent. Men like Donald Trump and his close friend, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, continue the legacy of racism when they make pronouncements from their public platforms.
The phrase “color of law” is a legal term that refers to acting under the appearance of legal authority. When something is done under color of law, it means that the activities are “colored” by a pretense of legal clout.
When Gov. Justice called the predominately African American Beckley girls’ basketball team and their African America coach “thugs,” it carried extra clout. Since he is the governor of the state, cloaked with the authority or color of state power, his words had extra meaning. His half-hearted apology of “if anyone was offended” was, in fact, no apology at all, and he should have been much more roundly censured for his remarks. Media pundits, like Hoppy Kercheval, gave him a pass because they seemed to suggest that, at his age, he didn’t realize that the term “thug” used in this context had strong racial overtones.
This past week, Gov. Justice, during an official pandemic meeting that much of the state watches for information related to the current societal emergency, had to excuse himself from the meeting to take a telephone call from his friend, Donald Trump. Justice returned to say that all presidents, except Obama, were welcome in the state of West Virginia. That is no joke.
These are two hard racist statements and, alone, are enough to call for the resignation of the governor. No person of good will should ever vote for Jim Justice to hold public office again. Justice’s attempted clarification that President Obama did much to destroy the coal industry and the state of West Virginia was untruthful and comes from the same stream of racist rhetoric as Trump’s birther movement.
It is time to muster the courage to take decided stands as we take the knee of racism off the necks of people of color. Gov. Justice should either resign or at least be censured by the Legislature, for the dignity of West Virginia. How can he be trusted to work on behalf of all the citizens of West Virginia, even during the pandemic, when his racist views are now well known?
During a radio talk with Hoppy Kercheval last week to discuss the current racial situation, I made some decidedly hard and cogent points that he did not, and I submit, could not, refute. Later, Hoppy apparently felt the need to placate some of his listeners, some of whom sent racist texts about my appearance, by writing a column where he said he was soft on me. Apparently, cogent points made by an educated African American, to his mind, could be easily refuted, but he went soft. His commentary is the evidence of privilege that people of color often must encounter in public interactions against privilege. Nevertheless, I will continue to interact with him as a friend and sincerely commend him for opening the forum, even though his own privilege often nakedly shows.
It is time to turn the reins of government power and media control to the next generation. As time sunsets on the Baby Boomer generation, hopefully more nuanced leaders and commentators will arrive on the scene.
Finally, for full disclosure, I am an open supporter and contributor for gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith in the upcoming election. But my call for Gov. Justice to resign is not a political statement. It is time to turn the page on the overt racism of Jim Justice and his ilk and make the state of West Virginia a welcoming place for all people. The whole world is watching, and our future is at stake.