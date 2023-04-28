Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It wasn’t his nightly rants, his contempt for American democracy, his racism, his willingness to spread ludicrous conspiracy theories. It was the money.

When Tucker Carlson was making money for Fox, boss Rupert Murdoch was perfectly fine with his star carnival attraction. But when Carlson started costing money, the Australian gave him the ax.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

