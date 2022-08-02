Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What? Good news in the fight to save the planet from rising temperatures?

Yes. It comes in the form of a bill than pleases both Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the Natural Resources Defense Council. It gives the senator from West Virginia some political chips -- basically, money for West Virginians and a slightly looser leash on fossil fuels. However, the emissions cuts envisioned in the bill could be 10 times bigger than the carbon released by helping said emitters, according to the NRDC, an environmental powerhouse.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you